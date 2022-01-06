Videotron teams with Emnify on enterprise IoT

BERLIN and MONTREAL – EMnify, the leading cloud building-block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, today announced that it is partnering with Videotron, a Canadian integrated telecommunications company, to equip Videotron enterprise customers with consistent, reliable, and secure cellular IoT connectivity across diverse industry verticals.

The partnership will put EMnify's end-to-end IoT communication solution at the core of Videotron's new, full-service IoT offering for enterprise customers. Videotron will leverage EMnify's global cellular IoT connectivity, simple and secure cloud-based integration, and local network access spanning 2G–5G, LTE-M, and NB-IoT in over 195 countries and more than 25 cloud regions. Videotron's enterprise customers will also benefit from EMnify's robust IoT network security and 360-degree IoT device visibility via the co-branded EMnify IoT portal.

By partnering with EMnify, Videotron will benefit from a fully managed IoT communication service including the latest IoT technology, scalable delivery, and dedicated support. Key features include:

Global cellular IoT connectivity with EMnify's single IoT SIM solution granting multi-technology network access in over 180 countries and multi-layer redundancy to guarantee the best connectivity quality and network uptime.

Unrivaled flexibility, using the EMnify API and latest eUICC SIM technology to connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end.

Complete data and device control, using EMnify's scalable IoT monitoring dashboard and flexible device provisioning.

EMnify's streamlined onboarding and deployment processes and minimal integration requirements will also enable Videotron to roll out its new enterprise IoT offering quickly to meet customer demand. Videotron enterprise customers already have access to the co-branded EMnify Videotron IoT connectivity platform as a fully managed service to connect, secure and monitor their IoT device fleets.

