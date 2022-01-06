Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Videotron teams with Emnify on enterprise IoT

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/1/2022
Comment (0)

BERLIN and MONTREAL – EMnify, the leading cloud building-block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, today announced that it is partnering with Videotron, a Canadian integrated telecommunications company, to equip Videotron enterprise customers with consistent, reliable, and secure cellular IoT connectivity across diverse industry verticals.

The partnership will put EMnify's end-to-end IoT communication solution at the core of Videotron's new, full-service IoT offering for enterprise customers. Videotron will leverage EMnify's global cellular IoT connectivity, simple and secure cloud-based integration, and local network access spanning 2G–5G, LTE-M, and NB-IoT in over 195 countries and more than 25 cloud regions. Videotron's enterprise customers will also benefit from EMnify's robust IoT network security and 360-degree IoT device visibility via the co-branded EMnify IoT portal.

By partnering with EMnify, Videotron will benefit from a fully managed IoT communication service including the latest IoT technology, scalable delivery, and dedicated support. Key features include:

  • Global cellular IoT connectivity with EMnify's single IoT SIM solution granting multi-technology network access in over 180 countries and multi-layer redundancy to guarantee the best connectivity quality and network uptime.
  • Unrivaled flexibility, using the EMnify API and latest eUICC SIM technology to connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end.
  • Complete data and device control, using EMnify's scalable IoT monitoring dashboard and flexible device provisioning.

EMnify's streamlined onboarding and deployment processes and minimal integration requirements will also enable Videotron to roll out its new enterprise IoT offering quickly to meet customer demand. Videotron enterprise customers already have access to the co-branded EMnify Videotron IoT connectivity platform as a fully managed service to connect, secure and monitor their IoT device fleets.

Read the full announcement here.

Emnify
Videotron

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 29, 2022 Oi's Fiber Transformation Story: Improving Market Agility and Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE