Videotron, Samsung launch 5G

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics and Videotron today announced the launch of 5G service to Videotron's users. Videotron's 5G service sets Montreal, Canada's second largest city, as the starting point of the 5G commercial rollout and will expand in time throughout Videotron network across the province of Quebec.

After many successful decades in the cable television and internet access business, Videotron deployed its wireless operation in 2010 and has been the fastest growing new operator since then. With the combined effort, Videotron has now successfully expanded its services to 5G.

For the launch, Samsung has provided 5G RAN, which covers 600MHz, 700MHz, 2.6GHz and AWS spectrums. Moreover, Samsung's 5G RAN supports both LTE and 5G NR, enabling convenient operation of a network, and saves installation space while reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

"Collaboration with Samsung for 5G service set us ready to meet the highest expectations of our customers." said Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "By stepping up our collaborative efforts, we will deliver enriching experiences and keep Quebecers connected to all they care about. We are thrilled to offer a renewed connectivity experience that will accompany our customers in their daily lives."

"Samsung is pleased to support Videotron for its first 5G service. This commercial rollout will open up new exciting experiences for Videotron's 5G users," said Jeff Jo, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada. "Together with Videotron, Samsung will leverage its successful 5G experiences to bring reliable and advanced 5G services to users in Canada."

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core network technologies. Samsung supports 5G commercial services in the world's leading markets, including Korea, the U.S. and Japan. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.

