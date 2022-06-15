Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Viasat to conduct 5G network research with Department of Defense

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/15/2022
Comment (0)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has received an award from U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) to conduct research on the use of 5G to support communications for Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO). The research will focus on network enhancements, command and control (C2) and delivering advanced processing through the integration of digital twin and agile software defined network (SDN) capabilities. This is the third award Viasat has received as a part of the DoD's $600M research initiative partnering with industry and academic leaders to explore and advance the use of 5G technology on the battlefield.

Viasat is working with the DoD to support development of advanced communications and enable concept of operations (CONOPs) for warfighters. Achieving secure, resilient communications across multiple transports in expeditionary environments is a challenge due to the need to rapidly set up and tear down the network, work across multiple networks and classifications, and operate in austere and contested cyber and electronic warfare (EW) conditions. Through this research, Viasat will explore how 5G networking and partner solutions can integrate to support EABO missions, including needs for Long Range Precision Fires, Forward Arming and Re-Fueling Points (FARP), and persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capability.

Using a phased approach, Viasat will address specific application areas of 5G dynamic radio frequency (RF) spectrum and adaptive network planning and management to enable Low Probability of Intercept/Low Probability of Detection (LPI/LPD) through enhanced deployment of 5G nodes for EABO. This research will also look at how to enhance 5G RF and network planning with digital twin models, use 5G mobile edge compute (MEC) to enable tactical edge compute with artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as how to rapidly deploy and operate a mobile infrastructure in a dynamic and contested environment.

These research experiments, which will be conducted over four years, will use the Viasat Expeditionary Lightweight Integrated Tactical Edge (ELITE) Kit solution to integrate user tactical applications with a variety of existing and emerging tactical communication networks to bring an enhanced on-site C2 and situational awareness (SA) capability. The research will also leverage Viasat's 5G and tactical networking System Integration Lab (SIL) to integrate digital twin capabilities using network modeling and emulation software for enhanced network planning and simulation. Additionally, Viasat's NetAgility™ product will be integral in enabling intelligent network routing and management applications, combining numerous transports seamlessly to simplify network orchestration.

Read the full press release here.

Viasat

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE