Verizon's Visible cuts unlimited from $40 to $30/month

DENVER – Visible, the Verizon-owned all-digital wireless carrier, today announced the launch of its two new unlimited plans, Visible and Visible+. These plans continue Visible's mission to disrupt the industry through its radically simple offerings and operating model, with a focus on making wireless accessible, easy and inclusive.

Visible and Visible+ are available to new and existing members as of August 17, 2022. The new Visible plan with unlimited data, talk, text and hotspot is just $30/mo for a single line, taxes and fees included, a reduction from the prior standard base rate of $40/mo. The new Visible+ plan is just $45/mo, all in, and includes 5G Ultra Wideband access, 50 GB of premium network experience, roaming coverage in Canada & Mexico and global calling to over 30 countries from the US. Visible+ gives that premium experience on Verizon's award-winning network at some of the lowest rates available in the industry for unlimited data.

"Visible's mission is to reimagine wireless and be radically simple, fundamentally accessible, and audaciously inclusive. These plans reflect how we are doing just that," said Angie Klein, CEO of Visible and CRO of Tracfone & Verizon Prepaid. "As nearly everyone is looking to save wherever possible with rising costs in so many parts of our lives, Visible is a great choice to put money back in your pocket, and not give up on the experience you deserve."

Visible is unique in the industry in not requiring a family plan with four lines to get the best rate. The new plans continue to reflect the benefit of the lower cost model of no stores or call centers, simple offers and allowing customers to purchase the device they want or bring their own.

"Visible was created to serve the digital generations, and these new plans give even more value and more choice, centered on what matters to them," added Klein. "With our portfolio of brands, we have solutions for everyone's unique needs, and Visible is designed for those seeking a single line account and a fully-digital experience."

Existing members can move to these new plans at any time through their Visible account. A new SIM will be required, as Visible is also expanding coverage and upgrading the core network routing experience in conjunction with these plans, which should provide customers with improved speeds and latency. Additionally, Visible members may refer new customers and receive $20 off their next month of service, banking up to 12 months at a time, as a continuation of the referral program.

Existing Visible members have the option to maintain their Party Pay discount while on their current plan and will have their Party Pay rates locked in based on their Party status as of October 18, 2022.

Visible