Verizon's Peselli on enterprises' evolving network consumption model

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER – Massimo Peselli, SVP of Global Enterprise for Verizon Business, provides insight into how the pandemic has changed the way "enterprises consume the network."

"Over the last 18 months we developed this concept of network-as-a-service, which is our response to cloudification of the application," says Peselli. "It's basically a concept where customers are consuming the network on a consumption-based model."

Peselli explains how customers can utilize Verizon's cloud to reduce the hardware needed to support their network operations, and how 5G is advancing the network-as-a-service approach.

In addition, Peselli explains how Verizon's 5G network and approach to fixed wireless access can address enterprises' need to expand their network to remote locations, and how Verizon is addressing the digital divide.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading