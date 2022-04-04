Verizon's Maggie Hallbach on securing and connecting the public sector





Maggie Hallbach, senior VP of public sector for Verizon, joins the podcast shortly after her promotion to leading Verizon's Public Sector business, which provides cloud, security and networking services to state and local government as well as academic institutions.

Hallbach also explains how her team works with Verizon Frontline to utilize technologies like 5G to support first responders and the learnings from Verizon's $119 million network investment in and around SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI. Additionally, Hallbach discusses how Verizon will apply those learnings to 5G build outs in other cities and sporting arenas.

"We had a very substantial investment that went into LA proper and the city of Inglewood. That does not leave," said Hallbach. "The same thing will happen for those next cities. It's not just to benefit the fan experience, but most critically, to ensure that law enforcement … has the ability to ensure their communication paths and streams are uninterrupted throughout the buildout and the rundown. We want everyone to stay safe throughout that entire experience."

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:

Types of networking services that Verizon's Public Sector team provides (02:30)

Connectivity requirements for remote work (06:08)

A look back at Verizon Frontline's evolution over the past year (08:45)

5G's impact on first responders' emergency services (13:45)

Update on Verizon Frontline's learnings after running a network-monitoring command center in SoFI Stadium at Super Bowl LVI (18:23)

Public service approach to helping with the digital divide (24:00)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading