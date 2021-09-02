Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon won't catch T-Mobile with C-band – analysts

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/9/2021
Comment (0)

Even if Verizon spends an astounding $44 billion to purchase C-band spectrum, it still won't have anywhere near the amount of midband spectrum that T-Mobile will command, according to a new report by the financial analysts at Evercore.

The analysts expect T-Mobile to own twice the amount of midband spectrum than Verizon on a per-subscriber basis, even after the C-band results are tallied. Even if Verizon bought all of the C-band spectrum up for grabs in the FCC's auction – which would carry a $95 billion price tag in bidding and clearing costs – it would only pass T-Mobile’s midband spectrum holdings by 16%.

The findings help highlight the value of the vast trove of midband spectrum that T-Mobile acquired via its $26 billion purchase of Sprint, which closed in April 2020. Already T-Mobile has applied the "ultra capacity" brand to the 5G network it's building in the 2.5GHz midband spectrum it acquired from Sprint. The operator said the network is supporting average speeds of around 300Mbit/s and will cover 200 million Americans by the end of this year.

Verizon, according to the Evercore analysts, has little chance of catching up to T-Mobile's spectrum lead.

"T-Mobile’s strong spectrum position means the company had the least need to bid in the [C-band] auction. With that said, one can never be too rich, too thin, or have too much spectrum, so we would not be surprised to see T-Mobile had participated actively," they wrote.

The FCC's C-band auction ended last month at a total of $81 billion in bids. The agency is widely expected to announce the winners of the auction in early March. Perhaps not surprisingly, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have all scheduled major investor meetings in the weeks after the FCC is scheduled to announce C-band auction winners, presumably to disclose how they expect to pay for their spectrum licenses and how they might make money from that spectrum investment.

In their newest report on the C-band, the Evercore analysts outlined their specific predictions for each carrier's C-band spending. "For the purposes of this analysis, we assume that the Phase I spectrum, which comprises 100MHz in 46 of the top 50 metro markets, and is scheduled to be available in December 2021, is split 70/30 between Verizon and AT&T. For the remainder of the spectrum (a further 180MHz in those 46 markets, and 280MHz in the remainder of the country), our spending forecasts imply 26% to AT&T, 38% to Verizon, and 21% to T-Mobile," they wrote.

If those predictions prove accurate, Verizon would end up owning a total of 192MHz of midband spectrum, while AT&T would own a total of 167MHz of midband spectrum. T-Mobile, meanwhile, would own an astounding 301MHz of midband spectrum.

Evercore offers a prediction on how much midband spectrum Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile might own after the C-band auction results are tallied. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Evercore)
Evercore offers a prediction on how much midband spectrum Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile might own after the C-band auction results are tallied. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Evercore)

It's worth pointing out that Evercore's analysis only focuses on operators' midband spectrum assets and not their lowband or highband spectrum holdings. 5G networks of the future are expected to run across lowband, midband and highband spectrum. However, many have argued that midband spectrum like the C-band will play an outsized role in the development of 5G networks because signals in such spectrum can cover wide geographic areas while also supporting speedy connections, partly because advanced technologies like Massive MIMO are considered ideal for midband spectrum operations.

The reason the FCC's C-band auction generated record-breaking bids is due to a variety of factors. First, the agency isn't expected to release so much spectrum anytime in the near future. Further, an operator's 5G capabilities are often directly tied to the amount of spectrum it owns. The more spectrum an operator can apply to its network, the more capacity it has and the more customers it can connect.

T-Mobile's healthy spectrum holdings, coupled with its aggressive business tactics, have led a number of financial analysts to raise their expectations for the company.

"All in all, we believe the significant free cash flow generation as the new T-Mobile exits the [Sprint] integration period should be dramatic," wrote the financial analysts at Raymond James in a recent note to investors. The analysts reiterated their "outperform" rating on T-Mobile's stock and raised their share target price from $140 to $142.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE