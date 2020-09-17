Sign In Register
5G

Verizon updates Unlimited Plus plan with more data and extras

9/17/2020
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Working, learning or streaming? Verizon today announced the expansion of connected device options with the Unlimited Plus plan, supporting the evolving needs of customers demanding more reliable coverage and backup access when at home or on the go. Unlimited Plus gives customers double the 4G LTE premium data for jetpacks, tablets and laptops, and includes unlimited access to blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband speeds when connected on 5G Ultra Wideband devices1.

Creators and doers can add Unlimited Plus to their existing wireless plan for $30 per month2 , and existing customers can upgrade their current unlimited connected device plan for just $10 more per month. The new Unlimited Plus plan includes 30 GB of premium 4G LTE data, up from 15 GB in the standard Unlimited plan, so power users can greatly increase their ability to stream video, send files and browse the web at faster speeds3. Rather than fighting for Wi-Fi, the extra data helps manage increased needs for remote learning or work with a secure and personal connection. And, our connected device plans will include access to our upcoming 5G Nationwide network.4

A connected device plan built for a new connected world.

"As consumers demand more flexibility in where and how they work, we've created a plan that gives them more of the fast and dependable Internet they need, at home or on the go," said Angie Klein, Verizon Senior Vice President, Consumer Segment Marketing. "For those not quite lucky enough to be eligible for 5G Home or Fios Internet when working or doing remote learning from home, Unlimited Plus also provides a fast backup option when the neighborhood Internet service isn't good enough."

Connected smartwatch plans made even easier

In addition to the introduction of Unlimited Plus, Verizon has simplified the options for connected smartwatch plans. As revealed earlier this week, all connected smartwatch plans are just $10 per month, whether using as a standalone plan to connect a watch or with NumberShare to use one mobile number for multiple devices. This price drop for our existing smartwatch plan supports new watches in the market, as well as other connected smartwatches available at Verizon. Existing customers on the standalone smartwatch plans will automatically receive the new lower pricing.

Get more from Unlimited

Verizon customers can get even more for less when adding Unlimited Plus or a connected smartwatch plan to select Mix & Match Unlimited plans. Sign-up for Do More or Get More Unlimited to qualify for a 50% off discount on connected device plans, which lowers Unlimited Plus to just $15 per month5.

5G Ready, Set, Go!

Unlimited Plus is compatible with a variety of 5G Ultra Wideband-capable devices offered by Verizon, including the Lenovo Flex 5G, Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. The laptop, hotspot and tablet are among the many connected devices that unleash the power of 5G Ultra Wideband and expand access to premium 4G LTE and Verizon's upcoming 5G Nationwide network. Learn more about device availability at the Verizon tablet and Internet device pages.

Verizon

