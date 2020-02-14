Verizon turns on 5G across two dozen stadiums

NEW YORK – Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network is now accessible in 24 professional football stadiums and indoor arenas primarily used for hockey and basketball games. By enhancing the fan experience and changing the way businesses operate in arenas and stadiums, Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network has the potential to transform sports and entertainment. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in 17 NFL stadiums and 7 indoor arenas and will continue to add sports and entertainment venues throughout 2020.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service went live in 13 NFL stadiums on September 5, 2019. Followed by Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on December 13, the stadium in Cleveland on December 23, the stadium in Buffalo on December 26, and at the stadium in Kansas City which was announced on January 30. The first four indoor arenas were announced October 18 and 5G Ultra Wideband service went live in Buffalo's professional hockey arena on December 26. More recently, service was turned on in basketball arenas in Portland and Chicago.

