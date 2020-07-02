Sign In Register
5G

Verizon to Show Off 5G During Oscars

Light Reading 2/7/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK -- For the first time ever, Verizon and the Oscars will use the power of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network to bring the Red Carpet to life for viewers 2,500 miles away. On Sunday, February 9, fans in New York City's Times Square will have the opportunity to experience what it's like to "walk the Red Carpet" using a 5G-connected mobile device. Verizon's 5G Portal will "transport" fans in NYC to outside of the famous Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to see all of the star-studded action live as it happens.

The 5G portal experience brings to life one of the biggest televised cultural moments of the year by putting viewers in control of how they view their favorite celebrities in a unique and new way.

Footage will be delivered from Los Angeles to Times Square using a Verizon 4K 360-degree camera placed on the Red Carpet. Using a 5G mobile device connected to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, viewers can step into the virtual portal where they will be transported in near real-time to the Red Carpet. Once they are "on" the Red Carpet, viewers can control what they want to see, rotating with the phone to check-out the 360 view. They'll see the stars as they walk by, getting up close to see the best dressed stars and the crowds lining the Red Carpet, and they don't even have to get dressed up!

The high bandwidth of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network allows videos to be transmitted at a high bit-rate and resolution providing a robust viewing experience. Without Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, this type of experience would typically require an end-user's device to be connected using a wired connection limiting the device's range of motion and ease of use.

5G built right for the red carpet is one of the ways Verizon is revolutionizing how people experience entertainment. The 5G Ultra Wideband Red Carpet portal experience joins a growing list of unique experiences Verizon has brought to life using the power of 5G Ultra Wideband technology. Verizon is committed to building the most powerful 5G experience for America and working with first-class partners to enhance the way we live, work and play. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband technology is a truly transformative technology that can impact almost everything.

Verizon

