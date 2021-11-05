Verizon to hire 1,000 new retail employees

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – With excitement growing around new technologies like 5G, new devices and gaming, along with increasing customer visits to its stores, Verizon is launching its largest recruitment effort in more than five years to handle the demand. Nationwide, the company is adding more than 1,000 retail positions to ensure a consistent customer experience.

"This is truly an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to be part of a growing industry, and who has a passion for cutting edge technologies like 5G and gaming, and wants to share that passion with others," said Sean Lee, Senior Vice President of Consumer Sales for Verizon. "The best part is we have positions open nationwide, so if you've always wanted to get in the door, there's no better time than now."

Think you have what it takes? Verizon is specifically looking for people who:

are early adopters of new technology

are excited about 5G and its potential

are gamers and know why low lag takes you to the next level

are interested in sharing their tech knowledge with others

are team-players who enjoy sharing goals and celebrating successes

are focused on taking care of each and every customer

are committed to driving meaningful change—in their careers, in their community and in the world at large

are motivated by the opportunity to continuously grow, learn and realize new ambitions

are looking to be part of the network of people who move the world forward

Verizon is consistently ranked one of the best places to work, was named Forbes 2020 best employer for women, ranked #14 on 2021 LinkedIn's Top U.S. Companies, and scored 100% on the 2020 Disability Equality Index as well as the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. Verizon employees also have access to tuition assistance and world-class training.

Verizon