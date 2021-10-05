Sign In Register
Verizon teams with Oak View Group for 5G

5/10/2021
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Oak View Group (OVG) is partnering with Verizon to bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband to select world-class OVG venues and give these arenas the ability to utilize next gen solutions to innovate public safety, access, concessions, crowd management and immersive fan experiences. The multi-year partnership with OVG makes Verizon the exclusive 5G and wireless partner to three OVG arenas, including New York UBS Arena, Seattle Climate Pledge Arena and Coachella Valley Arena.

UBS Arena, new home of the NHL's New York Islanders, Climate Pledge Arena, home to NHL's latest expansion team the Seattle Kraken, as well as the WNBA's Storm, and Coachella Valley Arena, home to future AHL Palm Springs team, will harness Verizon 5G technology, as well as the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Converged Network Services (CNS) providing voice, data and wifi services. These will enhance the fan experience utilizing the power of the 5G network.

"The Verizon 5G platform is changing the way that fans experience live events and venues operate," said Yvette Martinez-Rea, Vice President of Sponsorships and Partnerships, Verizon. "Working with Oak View Group as a strategic technology partner will enhance the in-arena experience for years to come."

"OVG venues are setting the new standard for Arenas globally. We are committed to innovation and redefining the fan experience across music, sports and live entertainment," said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. "Welcoming Verizon as a founding partner is key to achieving this and we look forward to a long-term partnership."

The Verizon Lounge at Climate Pledge Arena, where Verizon will sponsor arena concerts and is the presenting sponsor of shows, and the Verizon Lounge at UBS Arena, will host private members for an intimate and elegant experience.

UBS Arena, Climate Pledge Arena and Coachella Valley Arena are three of the new locations added to the growing list of stadiums and arenas with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available in parts of more than 70 cities, 11 airports, and 50+ stadiums and arenas. Customers can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, up to 4 Gbps in some places under ideal circumstances, giving them the potential to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, video chat and collaborate on the go in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Verizon's 5G Nationwide is available to more than 230 million people in over 2,700 cities.

The company is a signatory of The Climate Pledge, for which the Seattle arena is named. The Climate Pledge is a community of currently over 100 companies and organizations, initiated by Amazon, working together to combat the climate crisis, by committing to reach net zero carbon by 2040. Verizon recently issued a second $1 billion green bond to invest in innovative solutions to accelerate the company's sustainability efforts.

Verizon's customer loyalty rewards program, Verizon Up, will offer members exclusive access at OVG arenas such as VIP entrance access, complimentary food and beverage, merchandise credit, and exclusive player photo opportunities.

Verizon

