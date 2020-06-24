Sign In Register
Verizon teams with Digital Catapult to push 5G in London

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/24/2020
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon has joined forces with Digital Catapult, the UK's leading advanced digital technology innovation centre, to launch an immersive accelerator programme to develop innovative 5G solutions for enterprises. The programme will enable a select number of retail and brand partners to work directly with startups and technology innovators to explore how 5G-enabled solutions can solve their real-world business challenges. They will use Verizon's 5G and edge computing capabilities in Verizon's London 5G Lab and production studio to develop prototypes over a seven-month period.

Verizon's London 5G Lab and production studio launched in February 2020 – the company's first 5G-enabled facility outside the United States. The London Lab offers a live Verizon 5G-enabled environment where organizations can develop and test 5G applications and experiences, and explore the boundaries of 5G network technology. A number of use cases demonstrating how 5G's super-fast speeds, massive bandwidth and ultra-low latency can transform industry experiences are already showcased at the Lab, including an augmented shopping experience, virtual events and experiences, smart retail shelving, intelligent asset management and AR-enabled workspace reimagining.

In addition, Verizon's production studio, RYOT, gives innovators the ability to produce premium quality, 3D content including virtual and augmented reality experiences, such as virtual events, using RYOT's state-of-the-art capabilities like volumetric capture, motion capture and AR broadcast from its facilities in London.

Christian Guirnalda, Verizon's director of 5G Labs and Innovation Centers, commented: "More than ever, industries are looking to rapidly innovate out of business necessity - and in months instead of years. Next gen digital channels, remote experiences, immersive content at home and on the go... these are new ways to better serve customers, all unlocked by 5G. By pairing startups and creators with brands and providing access to a 5G environment and tools, we will together support the local entrepreneurial community and continue to accelerate the 5G ecosystem."

Digital Catapult helps organisations of all sizes to discover new ways of solving industry challenges, increase productivity and open up new markets. The organisation designs and delivers specialised innovation programmes utilising advanced digital technologies - including 5G, AI and Immersive - to drive UK leadership and economic growth. Digital Catapult will provide retail partners participating in the accelerator with access to leaders in the UK startup and innovator community.

Geraldina Iraheta, Director of Business Development at Digital Catapult, commented: "This accelerator is an incredible opportunity to bring 5G to life, proving its potential in real-world environments and revolutionising the retail experience for consumers. We're excited to be working with Verizon to showcase the future of retail in this way."

Verizon

