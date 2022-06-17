Verizon statement on FAA 5G C-Band agreement

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Today, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that an agreement has been reached regarding the deployment of C-Band spectrum near U.S. airports. The following statement may be attributed to Craig Silliman, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Verizon:

"Today's announcement identifies a path forward that will enable Verizon to make full use of our C-Band spectrum for 5G around airports on an accelerated and defined schedule. Under this agreement reached with the FAA, we will lift the voluntary limitations on our 5G network deployment around airports in a staged approach over the coming months meaning even more consumers and businesses will benefit from the tremendous capabilities of 5G technology. This progress is the result of months of close collaboration with the FAA, FCC and aviation industry, and sets the stage for continued, robust 5G deployment."

Read the full press release here.

