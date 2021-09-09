Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon reworks NFL deal to focus on 5G

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/9/2021
Comment (0)

Verizon will no longer stream NFL football games to its mobile customers under a new ten-year agreement with the sporting franchise that cost the operator a reported $1 billion.

Instead, Verizon will use the renewed deal to promote its 5G services both inside stadiums and to NFL fans nationwide. Specifically, the NFL named Verizon an "official technology partner" and "the Official 5G Network of the League."

5G "is now a platform for innovation," Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said of the operator's new deal with the NFL, in comments to CNBC. Vestberg said Verizon will continue to explore new 5G-powered services for fans, athletes and coaches inside stadiums as well as how the technology might bring fans who are outside stadiums closer to the action.

For example, Verizon officials have hinted at technologies that would allow fans to attend games virtually through a virtual reality headset, though that has not yet been offered commercially.

Verizon's move away from streaming NFL games – which stemmed from a deal between the company and the league initially inked a decade ago – comes as little surprise. Verizon recently completed the $5 billion spinoff of its Verizon Media operation to Apollo Global Management, a transaction that essentially formalized the operator's step away from the content and media business. Verizon rival AT&T has made a similar move away from its own WarnerMedia content business, also to focus more closely on its Internet connectivity business.

"The strategy of Verizon is a network as a service," Vestberg explained of the broader strategy that the carrier has been pursuing under his leadership. "That's how we're going to continue to work ... We're confident it [the NFL deal] will give us a good return on investment."

5G for fans and players

Verizon currently operates a millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G network in 25 NFL stadiums across the US. That allows the operator to provide blazing-fast speeds to users inside the venue. However, most of the initial services supported by that network are also available via other technologies, including 4G and Wi-Fi.

Nonetheless, Verizon executives continue to tout services that would be possible only through the combination of advanced technologies including 5G and edge computing. For example, Verizon executives have hinted at offerings that would allow in-stadium attendees to check the length of the line at the bathroom or the food court before leaving their seat. Other services could include real-time facial recognition technology to quickly check on the identity of season ticket holders to allow them entry into the venue rather than forcing them to scan their tickets.

And Verizon has also hinted at 5G-powered services for NFL players and coaches. Already Verizon has demonstrated the effectiveness of such technologies via its work with the NBA's Phoenix Suns on their new training facility.

"Live sports is the most valuable content out there," Vestberg said, noting that Verizon hopes to offer additional augmented and virtual reality services via its NFL deal in the future.

Verizon's new deal with the NFL comes after a season dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL hosted just 1.2 million fans in its stadiums last year, but this year hopes to raise that number back up to 17 million.

"The game is so much better when the fans are in the stadium," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC, noting that 17 million figure would be higher than the NFL's 2019 season prior to the pandemic. "We think we can manage that," he said in response to questions about the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Interestingly, Goodell also addressed a question about the NFL's recent embrace of sports betting services. "What it will do is create more engagement," Goodell said of such services. He added that the NFL is already seeing an increase in revenue from sports betting.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE