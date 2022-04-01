"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon releases C-band launch timeline, speeds and prices

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/4/2022
Comment (0)

Verizon said it will launch 5G services on its midband C-band spectrum licenses sometime this month, covering roughly 100 million people in 1,700-plus cities around the nation. That's earlier than the operator's previous promises to launch C-band services in March.

Verizon's announcement comes just hours after President Biden voiced support for an agreement between the wireless industry and the airline industry for a two-week C-band launch delay. That delay is intended to provide engineers time to test the effects of commercial 5G operations in C-band spectrum on aircraft radio altimeters.

In its announcement, Verizon also said its 5G customers can expect "typical download speeds" of 90-170 Mbit/s and "peaks" over 1 Gbit/s "in certain areas." The company said typical upload speeds will range from 15 Mbit/s to 30 Mbit/s with peaks of over 100 Mbit/s. Devices including new iPhones can access C-band spectrum.

Interestingly, Verizon's new advertised speeds are slower than the ones T-Mobile is promising on its own midband spectrum holdings. T-Mobile said it's now offering 5G across fully 100MHz of its midband 2.5GHz spectrum holdings, and that customers can expect average speeds of around 400 Mbit/s. Verizon's initial C-band launch covers just 60MHz of midband spectrum.

Uncapping data

Verizon also said customers on its most expensive unlimited data plan will now no longer be subject to data-usage limits. Verizon is joining both T-Mobile and AT&T in removing caps from its high-speed data allotments. T-Mobile kicked off the trend in February last year when it unveiled its Magenta Max data plan, which does not include any usage-based data limits, at least for data that is consumed on its customers' phones. AT&T joined T-Mobile with a similar offering in July.

Now, as part of its C-band launch, Verizon too has removed the high-speed data allotments on its "5G Get More" unlimited data plan. Previously, the company warned customers on that plan that "in times of congestion, your smartphone and mobile hotspot data may be temporarily slower than other traffic" after consuming 50 GB during a month. Now it is promising "unlimited premium data" as well as 50 GB per month of hotspot data.

Verizon's last bit of C-band news involves the company's fixed wireless access offering, 5G Home. The company said customers on its 5G Get More unlimited data plan can get 50% off its fixed wireless Internet service. The company also hinted that it now will offer two fixed wireless Internet service plans – 5G Home and 5G Home Plus – but did not immediately respond to questions about the differences between those plans.

Verizon also said it would offer new plans for business Internet and phone users.

Early last year, Verizon agreed to spend roughly $50 billion on C-band spectrum licenses as part of an FCC auction. The operator subsequently said it would spend an additional $10 billion over three years to construct a network that would make use of that spectrum. Verizon's C-band launch has been clouded by concerns in the aviation sector that 5G operations in C-band spectrum might interfere with aircraft radio altimeters. However, President Biden suggested those issues would be addressed this month.

As part of its efforts to promote the pending launch of its C-band network, Verizon released a short video featuring actors Elizabeth Banks (from "The Hunger Games"), Terry Crews (from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Ming-Na Wen (from "The Book of Boba Fett"). The video seeks to highlight the types of games and services that Verizon's speedy new C-band network might support.

Ming-Na Wen is one of the high-profile actors featured in Verizon's C-band promotional video. (Source: Verizon)
Ming-Na Wen is one of the high-profile actors featured in Verizon's C-band promotional video.
(Source: Verizon)

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE