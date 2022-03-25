Verizon OKs Cradlepoint to support C-band-powered 5G fixed wireless

BOISE, Idaho, and NEW YORK – Verizon Business and Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced the certification of Cradlepoint's W1850 5G Wideband Adapter to provide C-band spectrum connectivity across Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) Network — a significant milestone for Verizon's 5G Fixed Wireless Access strategy. Enterprise and business market customers can now harness the power of 5G UWB, and with this device, get the speed and flexibility they need, especially those with a distributed or hybrid workforce.

For businesses, the need for fiber-fast and cellular-simple connectivity is expanding and driving the need for 5G solutions. To meet this demand, Verizon plans to have 5G UWB available to 175 million people by year-end 2022. With Cradlepoint's newly certified mid-band capable adapter providing access to Verizon's expanded 5G UWB, businesses can achieve fast, agile and secure connectivity.

Cradlepoint is first to market with the most comprehensive 5G for business solution portfolio that enables enterprises to deploy and manage distributed Wireless WANs. With its extensive experience in working with carriers around the globe and the continued strategic relationship with Verizon, Cradlepoint is the trusted vendor of 5G for Business solutions that address a broad range of fixed and mobile use cases for organizations of all sizes.

Businesses looking to deploy a 5G distributed Wireless WAN need more than just glorified hotspots. They need solutions that are tried and tested, interoperate with SD WAN and other contemporary network infrastructure, and provide complete lifecycle management at scale, including cellular data plans. With over 1 million active users between them, Cradlepoint and Verizon have a long-standing and successful relationship delivering Wireless WAN solutions to some of the world's largest enterprises. Cradlepoint's new C-band-capable W1850 Wideband Adapter will provide Verizon customers with the speed, capacity and coverage they need to support bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive use cases, such as video, immersive and collaborative applications.

Read the full announcement here.

Verizon

Cradlepoint