Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon kicks off C-band spending splurge

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/12/2021
Comment (0)

Verizon on Monday said it signed new agreements with two of the three big US cell tower companies, an indication that the operator is moving forward with its plan to spend an extra $10 billion over the next three years upgrading its 5G network with valuable midband spectrum.

Verizon did not disclose the financial details of its new agreements with Crown Castle and SBA Communications, though FierceWireless reported the agreements cover both macro cell tower and small cells.

Verizon did however offer a few insights into exactly how it plans to work with the tower companies to upgrade its network. The operator said the effort will include the installation of "new network equipment including basebands and antennas," and the hardware would be placed on "existing towers." Meaning, Verizon won't need to finance the construction of new towers – an expensive proposition – and that it will need more gear from its equipment suppliers Samsung, Nokia and Ericsson for its C-band deployment. The financial analysts at MKM Partners recently wrote that they expect Samsung to be the "principal beneficiary" of Verizon's C-band buildout.

Verizon has said it hopes to upgrade between 7,000 and 8,000 of its existing towers with C-band equipment within the next 12 months in order to cover around 100 million people with speedy 5G.

A question of density

Verizon recently told the financial analysts at Cowen that it has been adding macro cell towers to its network at the rate of about 2,000 per year, mostly in urban areas, and that it now counts around 68,000 macro sites. Verizon has also said it hopes to count up to 30,000 small cells by the end of this year, and that it will use both macro cell sites and small cells to deploy midband spectrum like the C-band.

The carrier has argued that it will not need more macro cell towers to deploy its C-band holdings – that's noteworthy considering signals in C-band spectrum can't travel as far as signals in the lowband spectrum Verizon has historically used for its wireless network. Verizon has argued that its existing cellular grid is dense enough to support a network in C-band spectrum.

Some financial analysts aren't so sure.

Verizon "may need to deploy more new sites than they have suggested, at least once they start to deploy outside of urban areas," wrote the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson in a new note to investors. They pointed out that Verizon counts significantly fewer macro tower sites than either T-Mobile (which expects to end its network upgrade program with 85,000) or AT&T (which counts around 80,000).

However, the analysts noted that Verizon's desire for more cell sites might be tempered by the roughly $50 billion it spent to acquire C-band spectrum licenses. "Site projections [for cell towers] can't ignore physics, but neither can they be divorced from economic realities," the analysts wrote. "The idea that Verizon will be able to layer C-band on existing towers in urban areas makes sense. The idea that it will be able to layer C-band on existing rural towers and meet its coverage targets does not."

Similarly, the financial analysts at New Street Research wrote that Verizon may end up needing more tower sites than T-Mobile because of the differences between the midband C-band spectrum that Verizon is using for 5G and the 2.5GHz midband spectrum that T-Mobile is using.

"All told, 2.5GHz should have a propagation advantage," the analysts wrote, rejecting Verizon's argument that C-band transmissions might actually travel farther than 2.5GHz transmissions.

"Based on our analysis, 2.5GHz will have a reach advantage in all markets, with a more pronounced advantage in rural markets (though we acknowledge that Verizon would challenge this assertion)," the New Street analysts wrote. "T-Mobile will come much closer to covering their existing midband footprint given better propagation and a denser grid to start with."

The lowband element

Both the New Street and MoffettNathanson analysts said that Verizon will likely employ carrier aggregation technology to improve the reach of its C-band network. Carrier aggregation allows operators to essentially "glue" together transmissions in different spectrum bands. Pairing C-band transmissions with transmissions in lowband spectrum ought to improve Verizon's coverage.

Verizon's Bill Stone previously told FierceWireless that the carrier could pair its C-band transmissions with its lowband 850MHz transmissions.

Verizon officials though have rejected the notion that Verizon might purchase lowband spectrum from the likes of Ligado in order to improve its C-band coverage area.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE