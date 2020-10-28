Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon keeps mmWave 5G on expensive business plans

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/28/2020
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon Business today announced new unlimited plans, providing businesses with opportunities for increased speed, security and value. Customers can now access the coverage of 5G Nationwide and the unprecedented performance of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB), along with the latest security bundle, Business Mobile Secure. With plans as low as $30 per line2, businesses can choose a plan that best fits their needs with unlimited talk, text and data. The plans will also feature Verizon Call Filter, which helps block spam calls.

"Our new unlimited plans will provide our business customers with the flexibility, speed and security they need as they reimagine their businesses," said TJ Fox, Verizon Business Markets President. "These new, tailored plans are designed to meet our customers' evolving needs during these unprecedented times, particularly small businesses who have been hit the hardest."

Verizon's 5G Nationwide network is now available to more than 200 million people in 1,800+ cities. Additionally, Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network delivers the fastest 5G in the world, in parts of 55 cities3. 5G Nationwide and 5G UWB are available as part of the new Business Unlimited Plans.[CB2]

More value. Verizon offers additional volume discounts at 50, 100 and 200+ lines for Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans. As business customers' accounts grow, their savings can also grow.

More security with Business Mobile Secure. The new plans feature a new security product comprised of Lookout for Small Business, Verizon Mobile Device Management and dedicated technical support to help protect small businesses at no extra charge on Business Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Pro.

With more people working from home, using personal devices for work and accessing company networks via virtual private networks is the norm. Sensitive information is potentially more exposed than ever before to potential attacks, making security a top priority. According to the 2020 Verizon Business Mobile Security Index (SMB Spotlight), 81 percent of small business professionals polled reported mobile security threats posed a "moderate-to-significant" risk; 39 percent admitted to sacrificing mobile security to "get the job done."

Business Mobile Secure is a bundle of two solutions and dedicated tech support that add strong protection for smartphones & tablets without getting in the way of efficiency. The bundle includes:

  • Mobile Device Management (MDM): This platform enables business owners to control, secure and enforce company policies on smartphones and tablets. In addition to reliable connectivity with Verizon, the management tool helps employees to stay productive while protecting sensitive business data.
  • Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security for Small Business: In partnership with Lookout, a leader in mobile device security, Lookout for Small Business helps secure both iOS and Android devices against app, device and network based threats.
  • Dedicated Technical Support: Tech support enables Business Mobile Secure customers to connect with a tech expert via chat to receive services that cover onboarding, setup and end-user support.

"Our new unlimited plans will provide our business customers with the flexibility, speed and security they need as they reimagine their businesses...These new, tailored plans are designed to meet our customers' evolving needs during these unprecedented times, particularly small businesses who have been hit the hardest."

TJ Fox, Verizon Business Markets President

Verizon Business New Unlimited Smartphone Plans:

Business Unlimited Start: Get started with unlimited talk, text and data.

  • As low as $30 per line2
  • Unlimited 4G LTE data
  • 5G Nationwide Included
  • Includes Verizon Call Filter, to help block spam calls

Business Unlimited Plus: Perfect for businesses looking for increase productivity, 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) speeds and enhanced security features.

  • As low as $40 per line2
  • Includes 5G UWB & 5G Nationwide
  • Unlimited 4G LTE data
  • Mobile Hotspot included
  • Business Mobile Secure (Lookout for Small Business, Verizon Mobile Device Management, dedicated tech support for the setup and support of the bundled products)
  • Verizon Call Filter to help block spam calls
  • Volume discounts at 50,100, 200+ line levels

Business Unlimited Pro: Full featured plan offering the best value with 5G Ultra Wideband speeds where available, enhanced security features and half off an unlimited tablet plan of your choice.

  • As low as $50 per line2
  • Includes 5G UWB & 5G Nationwide
  • Unlimited 4G LTE data
  • Mobile hotspot Included
  • 50% off a Business Unlimited Start or Pro Tablet plan with the purchase of a new tablet
  • Business Mobile Secure (Lookout for Small Business, Verizon Mobile Device Management, dedicated tech support for the setup and support of the bundled products )
  • Verizon Call Filter, to help block spam calls
  • Volume tier discounts at 50,100, 200+ line levels

Verizon

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud - Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE