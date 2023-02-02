Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon eyes IAB for mmWave expansion

News Analysis

Verizon today announced that it plans to test Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) technology from startup Verana Networks for its millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G network. The technology could make it easier and cheaper for Verizon to expand the reach of its mmWave signals.

Verizon executives first publicly indicated their interest in IAB in 2019. Using the technology, the company would be able to do away with the need for fiber backhaul at each of its mmWave transmission sites.

Instead, it could potentially install 5G transmitters in locations that only have electricity and not fiber because the antennas could backhaul their traffic via a wireless link to a nearby receiver. That receiver would likely need to be connected to a fiber network.

"You don't have to bring fiber backhaul to every single mmWave small cell, right at the beginning. Because getting fiber to the location can be very expensive," Amit Jain, founder and chief commercial officer of Verana Networks, told Light Reading. Fiber backhaul can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $80,000 per year, per site, depending on the site and the city, he said, adding that IAB "gives a lot of flexibility to the customer in the way that they can deploy it."

IAB also dovetails with Verizon's other efforts to improve its mmWave coverage, including by using mmWave repeaters from companies such as Movandi, Pivotal Commware, FRTek and SureCall.

5G in mmWave spectrum bands can support speedy connections, but it suffers from paltry signal propagation. As a result, mmWave operators have been looking for ways to improve mmWave coverage areas.

"There is definitely a lot of interest in our solution," said Jain. However, he declined to discuss the scope of Verizon's tests of his company's technology, including the number of sites involved in the effort.

Jain also confirmed that Verana is working with other operators on the technology, though he declined to specify which companies.

Verizon's interest in Verana's technology isn't a surprise because Verana asked the FCC for permission last year to test transmissions in 27GHz mmWave spectrum owned by Verizon.

The small cell angle

Verizon could be preparing to renew its focus on small cells, which it uses for mmWave transmissions. A top Verizon official said last year that the operator would speed up its small cell buildout starting in 2023.

But a project focusing on small cells would represent a pivot for Verizon, considering that it and other operators shifted focus away from small cells starting in 2021 in order to build out their midband spectrum holdings using big, macro cell towers. Today, Verizon counts more than 30,000 small cells in its network.

Verana Networks is a startup that launched in 2020 to tackle the mmWave sector. The company hopes to use the open RAN trend to break into the market for 5G equipment. Open RAN promises to open up the interfaces between various wireless networking components in a way that would allow smaller vendors to supply hardware and software alongside bigger vendors like Ericsson and Samsung.

So far, Verana has raised $43 million in funding. However, Jain confirmed that the vendor did not sell any commercial products during 2022, as the company had previously hoped. He declined to speculate on when a sale might happen.

"Our main focus is to go out and prove our technology," Jain said.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE