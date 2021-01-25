Verizon extends mmWave 5G to prepaid plans

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Ultra-fast speeds and unprecedented performance are now available to Verizon Prepaid customers with a new unlimited plan that supports 5G Ultra Wideband, available in parts of 64 cities1, and 5G Nationwide in more than 2,700 cities. The latest Unlimited option adds a new way for customers to connect to the nation's most reliable network2.

With 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide included in all Verizon Prepaid plans, the new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited option with 5G Ultra Wideband delivers more value for customers. The plan offers 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity starting at $75 per month with the potential to lower those costs to $60 per month. Customers who stay with Verizon can enjoy savings of $5 per month with Auto Pay, $5/mo after three months of service and an additional $5/mo after nine months of service3. Existing Verizon Prepaid customers who switch to the new Unlimited plan (or other prepaid plan with loyalty discounts) are also eligible for monthly savings on Verizon Prepaid lines that have already been in service 3 to 9 months.

5G in more places

Customers with a 5G-capable smartphone, like the TCL 10 5G UW Prepaid, can experience download speeds 25x4 faster than 4G LTE when connected to 5G Ultra Wideband, enabling high-speed downloads and quick-loading video streaming on services that support it. 5G Nationwide coverage is also available in more than 2,700 cities. Customers get Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile Hotspot when on a 5G Ultra Wideband connection, and users get 10GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE Mobile Hotspot for sharing data connections on the go5

Verizon offers several 5G-capable phones, but customers can also bring their own device and save $60 when they bring their number to Verizon Prepaid. Visit verizon.com/prepaid to explore phone options and sign-up for our best prepaid plans, now with the option for 5G Ultra Wideband. Managing an account is easy with the My Verizon App, which allows customers to change plans, view usage, shop and more.

Customers who sign-up for the $75 Verizon Unlimited prepaid plan get:

5G Ultra Wideband Network access in parts of 64 cities

5G Nationwide access in 2,700+ cities, covering over 230 million people

Mobile Hotspot on 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE5

$5/mo savings after 3 months; $5 more monthly savings after 9 months

$5/mo savings with Auto Pay

Talk/Text/Data to and from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands6

Text to over 200 international destinations

Verizon