Verizon expands reach of 5G Home and 5G mobile

AUSTIN – More 5G in more places for customers on their phone and at home. Continuing its aggressive rollout of its transformational 5G Ultra Wideband service, customers in Austin, TX and Gresham, OR now have access to Verizon's gold standard 5G Home broadband and 5G Ultra Wideband mobility services. Additionally, customers in Albuquerque, NM; Little Rock, AR and Nashville, TN now have access to Verizon's 5G Home service and customers in Birmingham, AL now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service. 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 78 cities, and 5G Home is now available in parts of 52 cities.

Blazing fast 5G for your home

5G Home, a new kind of home internet, is broadband service with no data caps and no throttling. 5G Home provides super fast connectivity and is ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite shows. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon's 5G Home is now available in parts of 52 cities. And, it's crazy fast! You can experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. It's also affordable, starting at just $50 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan and Auto Pay, and $70 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan. You can also set up 5G Home on your own time. For your entertainment needs, you'll get a free Stream TV device and a Samsung Chromebook 42 on us so you can work, learn and stream smarter right from home-all with the power of 5G Ultra Wideband.

Blazing fast 5G for your phone

Customers in these six new 5G Ultra Wideband mobility markets can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce.

Read the full announcement here.

Verizon Communications