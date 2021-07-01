Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon expands mmWave 5G network

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/7/2021
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey – Verizon today announced more 5G for all. Customers who received access to Verizon's Nationwide 5G service last year, built with the most advanced technology available in the industry, will now have access to Verizon's expanded coverage of 5G Ultra Wideband, the world's fastest 5G1 and 5G Home Internet. Beginning January 14, customers in parts of Arlington, TX; Miami, FL; Anaheim, CA; San Francisco, CA and St. Louis, MO can sign up for Verizon's blazing fast 5G Home Internet. Beginning January 28th, customers in Phoenix, AZ will have access to the super fast home internet service. Also later this month customers in parts of Colorado Springs, CO; Columbia, SC and Knoxville, TN will have access to the unprecedented performance of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service.

"We ended 2020 with 2,700 cities with Nationwide 5G service serving 230 million people, 61 cities with Ultra Wideband service, and 12 cities with access to our 5G Home service; and we're not slowing down," said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. "We're rolling out new services to more customers continuing the digital transformation Verizon has been driving."

5G Home Internet

These days, fast, reliable home Internet changes everything. 5G Home Internet is ideal for people working remotely and connecting on video conference platforms, like BlueJeans, schooling at home or streaming their favorite tv show or movie. It's super fast, with max download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.3

For smart home lovers, there are plenty of cool toys people can use with 5G Home Internet. In fact, new customers get a free Amazon Smart Home Bundle, which includes an Echo Show 5, Ring Stick Up Cam, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug. Customers can visit verizon.com/5g/home to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area.

5G Ultra Wideband

Customers in Colorado Springs, CO; Columbia, SC and Knoxville, TN will soon experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, up to 4 Gbps in some places, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, collaborate with colleagues remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets will soon have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce. Enterprise customers looking to take advantage of Verizon 5G today can trade in their entire fleet of smartphones, from Verizon or any carrier, and upgrade to any model in the iPhone 12 lineup for zero upfront cost, with zero to low cost per month.

5G Mobility customers will be able to take advantage of the 5G Ultra Wideband speeds using one of 28 5G Ultra Wideband capable devices while in a 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. Customers also have access to Verizon's 5G Nationwide service for no additional cost with Unlimited Plans.2 Specific 5G coverage can be found here https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/.

More content from the brands you love, on Verizon

There's great news for content bingers: discovery+ is here. New 5G Home customers will get up to 12 months of discovery+ on us. The new streaming service has 55,000 episodes of real-life entertainment and premium video.4

"We create the networks that move the world forward, and our 5G network brings incredible capabilities that will drive us all as we move into the new year," said Ronan Dunne, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "We're committed to providing our customers with access to the newest technologies and experiences that will shape our future."

CES

Next week, on January 11, Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg will deliver the kickoff keynote for CES 2021. Tune in at 6:30 pm ET. Registered attendees can view on the CES digital venue, and unregistered guests can view a real-time simulcast stream via the CES 2021 Twitter Live Event Hub.

On Wednesday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET, Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business will appear on CNET's 5G panel to discuss the impact of the pandemic on technology. Registered attendees can view on the CES digital venue; unregistered guests can view on CNET.com

And on January 14, Verizon Consumer Group CEO Ronan Dunne will host a roundtable discussion on what 5G really means - the real use cases and the real impact on how we live, work, educate and entertain. The event begins at 11am ET on Yahoo.com.

Verizon

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE