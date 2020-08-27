Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Leading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x

Light Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon expands C-band tests with Samsung, Ericsson

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/27/2020
Comment (0)

Verizon is looking to expand tests in C-band spectrum, a further indication of the operator's interest in obtaining more midband licenses for 5G.

Verizon's newest request for C-band testing with the FCC lists Ericsson and Samsung as equipment vendors for the effort. The tests mostly focus on an area west of Los Angeles on the California coast.

As reported by FierceWireless, Verizon earlier this year sought permission to test C-band transmissions using equipment from Ericsson in Basking Ridge, New Jersey; Westlake, Texas; Sunnyvale, California; and Grand Rapids and Lansing, Michigan.

"Verizon Wireless hereby requests an experimental authorization to use the 3.7 – 3.8GHz band," the operator writes in its latest application with the FCC. The 100MHz sought under this STA [Special Temporary Authority] is a subset of the recently expanded flexible use C-band in the ranges of 3.7 to 3.98GHz range, which will be auctioned at the end of the year."

Verizon is expected to dominate the C-band spectrum auction, scheduled to start in December. The event promises to release a vast amount of midband spectrum for 5G in the US; such spectrum is considered highly valuable given that it can support both broad geographic coverage and blazing-fast speeds.

The Wall Street analysts at Wells Fargo recently speculated that Verizon could spend between $10 billion and $16 billion in the C-band auction. New Street Research recently forecast that the C-band auction could generate up to $50 billion in total bids, which would make the event the FCC's biggest spectrum auction ever.

Lightshed recently speculated that Verizon spent around $2.7 billion on 40MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum in the FCC's recently concluded CBRS spectrum auction. That event raised a total of $4.6 billion in gross proceeds; the FCC is expected to release the identity of the auction's bidders as early as later this week.

Ericsson and Samsung have been named in Verizon's C-band equipment tests. Absent is Nokia, Verizon's other big equipment vendor – that's noteworthy considering some analysts believe Verizon is replacing Nokia with Samsung.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE