Verizon expands 5G Ultra Wideband to over 1 million residents in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA – More than one million more customers in Atlanta, GA now have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon's award-winning 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon's high-performance 5G Ultra Wideband provides game-changing benefits, like download speeds up to 10 times faster than median Verizon 4G LTE speeds, a safer alternative to public Wi-Fi, video chatting with fewer frozen faces and console-quality gaming on the go.

The additional coverage services portions of the cities of Loganville, Lawrenceville, Kennasaw, McDonough, Hiram, and Milton GA. The service also covers portions of southwestern Forsyth County, southeastern Fulton County, north Fulton County, western Clayton County, southeastern Cherokee County, and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

