5G

Verizon expands 5G Home to more cities

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/29/2020
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – The expansion continues. Beginning November 5th, 5G Home Internet will expand to customers in parts of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose. The blazing-fast Internet service is now available in parts of 12 markets, building on continued advancements of our 5G technology for customers. The new 5G Home Internet cities come on the heels of the historic expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband1 in 19 additional US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports, along with our Nationwide 5G launch.

"We continue to lead the industry forward with the unprecedented speeds of our 5G Ultra Wideband network," said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. "By deploying and expanding 5G Home Internet to even more cities, we're providing our customers with more choices when it comes to home connectivity, which is so critical during these challenging times."

5G Home Internet is available in the following cities today:

  • Atlanta
  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Detroit
  • Houston
  • Indianapolis
  • Los Angeles
  • Minneapolis
  • Sacramento
  • San Jose
  • St. Paul

Why 5G Home Internet.

It's Internet of a different kind, ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite shows. And it's smoking fast. Customers can experience peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.4

The service is $50 per month for Verizon customers and $70 per month for non-Verizon customers with no hidden fees or contracts. Customers can set up 5G Home Internet on their own time using innovative new hardware complete with augmented reality.

Choices and Smarts

Calling all bingers and streamers: Verizon has teamed up with some of the best content providers in the industry to bring customers plenty of options. New 5G Home Internet customers get YouTube TV free for one month. And for all your streaming needs, customers get a free, Stream TV device, which delivers access to an extensive library of OTT channels, apps and entertainment, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix and more.

For smart home lovers, there are plenty of cool toys to add to the super-fast service. New 5G Home Internet customers will get a free Amazon Smart Home Bundle, which includes an Echo Show 5, Ring Stick Up Cam, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug for the smartest home around.

1 with Verizon mobile plan of $30 or more req'd

2 With autopay and paperless billing

3 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities.

4 Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps

First month trial promotion open to participants subscribing to Verizon 5G Home service from October 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020, and must be redeemed by February 28, 2021. Offer redeemable where YouTube TV is available and for new YouTube TV subscribers who have never participated in a YouTube TV trial. Local channel availability may vary. Promotional value of subscription(s) nontransferable, not for resale, and not redeemable for cash. Valid payment form req'd at sign-up. Subscribers will be automatically charged the standard subscription price (currently $64.99/mo.) at the end of trial period. Cancel any time before trial is over at no charge. No refunds for partial billing periods are available. Must be 18 years or older. Google account required. Full terms here: www.youtube.com/t/terms_paidservice.

Verizon

