Verizon, Ericsson, Qualcomm make 5G go to 5.06 Gbit/s

NEW YORK – On the heels of Verizon's news last week about advancing both the deployment of 5G and innovations in the technology, Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have teamed up to continue driving development forward by being the first in the world to demonstrate 5G peak speeds of 5.06 Gbps. Using 5G mmWave spectrum with carrier aggregation, a technology that combines multiple channels of spectrum to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over the wireless network, the companies combined eight separate channels of spectrum to achieve the multi-gigabit speeds.

When fully mature, 5G technology has the potential of reaching speeds up to 10 Gbps, latency under 5 milliseconds, and service deployment times of 90 minutes. It will enable mobile connections to happen at up to 500 km/h with the ability to manage over a million devices per km2 and data volumes of 10 Tb/s/km2. Verizon and its collaborators are driving hard to maximize the potential of this developing technology.

About the trial

The demonstration, completed in a lab environment, used 5G infrastructure equipment from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio and a 5G smartphone form factor test device powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X60 5G Modem-RF System featuring 3rd-generation Qualcomm® QTM535 mmWave antenna modules.

The 5.06 Gbps speed was delivered using 800 MHz bandwidth in 28 GHz mmWave spectrum combined with 40 MHz for the 4G LTE anchor. This band combination is commercially supported in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio and several 5G devices available today powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

