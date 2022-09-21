Verizon customers use 10.8 TB of data at Sea.Hear.Now festival

NEW YORK – The Sea.Hear.Now music festival returned to the Asbury Park, NJ Waterfront for the fourth edition September 17-18 with more than 25 performances across three stages. Verizon customer's 5G usage was up a whopping 166% in 2022 compared 2021 (2.4TB vs 895GB) and in total, Verizon customers used 10.8TB of data over the two days, marking a 23% increase from last year, all on the network America relies on. For context, 10.8TB of data is equal to one person streaming over two million songs for seven and a half years.

Throughout the weekend, Verizon customers who were connected to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband were also able to share their festival experiences at super-fast speeds of up to 914 Mbit/s during the event. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network is built for large events and places where people gather, and now reaches more than 152 million people or nearly one out of every two Americans.

At the festival, Verizon deployed two Cell on Wheels (COWs) to provide additional wireless coverage and capacity for Verizon customers in attendance. Large events demand more network capacity, and these portable cell sites help support extra wireless voice and data service.

To thank customers for being part of the Verizon family, Verizon awarded 150 Verizon Up winners and their guests free access to the festival on the Verizon Deck which was positioned right off the boardwalk, with views of the ocean and Surf and Sand Stages, phone charging, lounge furniture and private bar.

Additionally, Verizon offered Verizon 5G users at the festival the opportunity to try on festival merchandise like never before with 5G-enabled merchandise experience. Users were able to review a menu of festival merchandise, select items to try on in augmented reality, then skip the line at the merch booth with the Verizon Express Lane.

Verizon was an official partner of Sea.Hear.Now and was the Main Stage presenter. Stevie Nicks and Green Day headlined the festival and other acts included Gary Clark Jr., My Morning Jacket, Boy George & Culture Club, Cage the Elephant, The Head and The Heart, Michael Franti and Spearhead, among many others.

