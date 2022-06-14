Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon customers made up over 60% of Governors Ball Music Festival attendees

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/14/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Governors Ball Music Festival returned to Citi Field for its 11th edition June 10-12 hosting tens of thousands of New Yorkers and global attendees each day of its three-day mainstay weekend. Verizon customers made up more than 60% of the attendees and used 14.5 terabytes of data over the three days, marking a 38% increase from last year. For context, 14.5TB of data is equal to one person streaming nearly three million songs, or enough music to play non-stop for over 10 years.

Throughout the weekend, Verizon customers connected to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband were also able to share their festival experiences at super-fast speeds of up to 3Gbps during the event. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband is built for large events and provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas and over 1700 cities around the country.

Verizon and Snap Inc. teamed up for a new Connected Lens experience. Utilizing a Sky Segmentation Lens on Snapchat, Gov Ball attendees were able to interact with each other virtually at the festival. The 5G Lens was available exclusively to Verizon customers with a 5G device in the Verizon Cabana, where the Lens transformed the sky into a shared creative canvas. For Snapchatters with access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the high-powered 5G network enabled seamless connectivity.

The Governors Ball Connected Lens prompted Snapchatters to invite friends into a shared experience where together they were able to decorate the sky above the GovBallNYC Main Stage Presented by Verizon with Gov Ball icons and pre-set phrases. They also had the ability to decorate the sky with graphics, including stickers that move to the music, in the Lens and were able to see each other's activity in real-time, and chat directly through the Lens.

Snapchatters were also able to use the Lens on their own, and a scaled down version of the experience was available to anyone at the festival using 4G LTE or if they are connected to WiFi. The Lens, available to everyone at the Main Stage, prompted Snapchatters to scan the sky above the stage with their Snapchat camera to unlock a unique static AR experience.

Verizon was an official partner of the Governors Ball and was the Main Stage presenter. Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole headlined the festival and other acts included Jack Harlow, Becky G, Flume, Jazmine Sullivan, Louis The Child, Tove Lo, Joji and Glass Animals.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE