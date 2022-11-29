Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Verizon could reverse customer losses in Q4

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday appear to have been good for Verizon.

According to the financial analysts at Wells Fargo, Verizon's chief revenue officer said the operator is on track to report growth in its consumer postpaid net customer additions in the fourth quarter.

And that's noteworthy considering Verizon has been losing customers for much of 2022.

The comments come hours after the conclusion of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest shopping days of the year in the US.

"Given Verizon's focus on fourth quarter metrics, specifically consumer postpay net adds inflecting positive and continued broadband growth, we view it as an important point exiting 2022," wrote the Wells Fargo analysts in a note to investors Tuesday.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

The analysts said that Frank Boulben, Verizon's chief revenue officer, recently presented at a Wells Fargo investor conference. "Boulben expressed optimism in the resilience of the US consumer despite the macro uncertainty," according to the analysts.

Boulben's Wells Fargo presentation is not publicly available on Verizon's investor relations site.

A noteworthy improvement

Verizon lost 189,000 wireless retail postpaid connections in its consumer business in the third quarter of 2022. It was the company's third consecutive quarter of declines in the number of consumer phone customers in its mobile business – a first in the company's history.

The company's performance during 2022 stands in stark contrast to the performance of its rivals. Both AT&T and T-Mobile have reported millions of new customers to their respective consumer businesses.

Verizon officials have suggested that the company is seeing improving trends among consumers, even amid the operator's recent inflation-inspired price increases.

"We're still optimistic about what we see from a demand side," Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said at a recent investor event. "We're obviously going to watch that closely as we go forward." But he said the company's consumer business is "in a good space."

Record shopping

According to numbers from Adobe, consumers spent a record $9.12 billion on online shopping during Black Friday this year. That's up 2.3% over last year's figures.

And for Cyber Monday, Adobe reported that online retailers pulled in $11.3 billion in sales. That's up 5.8% from the same day a year ago.

According to the analysts at Wells Fargo, T-Mobile and Verizon offered the most aggressive promotions during the holiday shopping season. T-Mobile offered four lines of wireless service for $25 each, while Verizon offered customers who switched to the provider up to $1,000 off the latest Apple and Samsung phones alongside any 5G plan, including its less expensive offerings.

However, Jeff Moore, principal at Wave7 Research, told FierceWireless that most holiday promotions from the big wireless carriers weren't much different from previous years.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Commercially Roll Out 5G Cross-Site Super Uplink By Huawei
The "5G + Wi-Fi + IoT" Converged Campus Network Solution Sees World-First Commercial Use at a Top-Ranked University, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Campus Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE