Verizon closes BlueJeans purchase, promises deal 5G integration

NEW YORK – Verizon welcomes 390 new employees today after officially closing the deal with BlueJeans Network, Inc. on May 15. Keeping businesses connected has always been a priority for Verizon. Adding BlueJeans to Verizon's Advanced Communications portfolio is critical now more than ever to keep businesses, from small organizations to some of the world's largest multinational brands, operating at the highest level.

BlueJeans products complement Verizon's mobile-first business solutions, like One Talk, and will be deeply integrated into Verizon's current and future 5G product roadmap.

Regularly cited as a market-leading video conferencing and collaboration tool, BlueJeans enables cloud-based meetings and large, interactive events that are simple, scalable and secure.

"Supporting businesses of all sizes with best-in-class solutions is in Verizon's DNA," said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. "BlueJeans is a phenomenal product that offers the security and scalability that are imperative to our customers, and we're eager to amplify their reach across our global network."

"As we have all learned during this pandemic, video conferencing is a powerful medium for connecting people so they can collaborate and work productively," said Quentin Gallivan, CEO of BlueJeans Network. "Combining BlueJeans with Verizon's innovations in 4G, 5G and Mobile Edge Computing opens up possibilities to serve customers in new and exciting ways."

BlueJeans' founders and employees join Verizon today as Verizon employees and will work together to lead the continued growth and innovation of the business.

