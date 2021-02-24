Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile: Here are the C-band auction results

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile walked away with the vast majority of the C-band licenses up for grabs in the FCC's blockbuster midband spectrum auction.
As expected, Verizon spent the most: a whopping $45.5 billion for around 3,500 total licenses. The operator announced a $25 billion loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank to help pay for the licenses.
AT&T came in second by spending $23.4 billion for 1,621 licenses, while T-Mobile spent $9.3 billion for 142 licenses.
Comcast and Charter, bidding jointly, spent nothing. Dish Network spent just $2.5 million.
As for the valuable A Block C-band licenses, which ought to be available toward the end of this year, Verizon won most of those. The operator walked away with around three A Block licenses in most major markets, while AT&T walked away with around two in most major markets. The other B and C Block licenses won't be available until 2023.
There were a few surprises, though. Private equity company Grain Management spent $1.3 billion, while Canopy Spectrum spent $172 million. As Light Reading previously reported, Canopy is a venture between Jennifer Fritzsche (a former Wells Fargo analyst) and Edward Moise Jr. (a longtime spectrum investor).
Table 1: The full results of the FCC's C-band spectrum auction
|Company
|Bidding entity
|Net Payment
|Verizon
|Cellco Partnership
|$45,454,843,197
|AT&T
|AT&T Spectrum Frontiers LLC
|$23,406,860,839
|T-Mobile
|T-Mobile License LLC
|$9,336,125,147
|UScellular
|United States Cellular Corporation
|$1,282,641,542
|Grain Management (private equity)
|NewLevel II, L.P
|$1,277,395,688
|Canopy Spectrum
|Canopy Spectrum, LLC
|$172,021,760
|C Spire
|Cellular South Licenses, LLC
|$49,850,284
|Widespread Wireless
|Widespread Wireless, LLC
|$48,455,001
|Pioneer Telephone Cooperative
|Pioneer Telephone Cooperative, Inc
|$20,104,200
|Carolina West Wireless
|Carolina West Wireless, Inc
|$15,780,658
|Nex-Tech
|Nex-Tech Wireless, L.L.C.
|$10,339,437
|East Kentucky Network
|East Kentucky Network, LLC
|$7,374,390
|Horry Telephone Cooperative
|Horry Telephone Cooperative, Inc
|$6,492,586
|Smith Bagley
|Smith Bagley, Inc
|$5,640,183
|Nsight
|Nsight Spectrum, LLC
|$5,424,123
|LICT Wireless
|LICT Wireless Broadband Company, LLC
|$4,267,485
|Agri-Valley Communications
|Agri-Valley Communications
|$4,178,141
|Union Wireless
|Union Telephone Company
|$2,655,060
|Dish Network
|Little Bear Wireless L.L.C.
|$2,510,020
|Grand River Communications, Inc.
|Grand River Communications, Inc.
|$1,351,670
|Granite Wireless
|Granite Wireless LLC
|$170,510
Source: The FCC
As expected, top winners are already scheduling analyst days to discuss their new C-band strategies. T-Mobile will host a three-hour analyst day on March 11 at 2PM ET, while Verizon will host its own analyst day on March 10 at 6PM ET.
