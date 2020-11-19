Verizon adds PlayStation promotion to 5G

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon customers can gift loved ones and themselves the 5G America's been waiting for—and get our best entertainment value this holiday season. Switch to Verizon and purchase a 5G smartphone with select Unlimited plans and trade in select phones to get up to $1,350 off3, along with 12 months of PlayStation® Plus and PlayStation™ Now on us4. New Fios Internet customers are also eligible to get 12 months of PlayStation® Plus and PlayStation™ Now4, unlocking multiplayer gaming and new entertainment options with our fastest internet speeds available.

"This holiday season is the perfect time for customers to experience the power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband's low latency and massive capacity, and more specifically, what that means for gaming and entertainment," says Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing and Products, Verizon Consumer Group. "We've been pioneers in 5G and continue to set the pace with 5G Nationwide, so we're making it easier and more rewarding to connect in new ways. By adding access to multiplayer gaming on PlayStation Plus and hundreds of titles with PlayStation Now on us, Verizon yet again shows how our customers get a better gaming experience."

5G Built for Gamers

Verizon delivers the rapid speed and ultra-low lag gamers need, both with 5G Ultra Wideband1, where available, and Fios home Internet. Gamers continue to enjoy a bounty of upgrades to enjoy on our network, including unrivaled access to exclusive content and valuable loot for popular games like Marvel's Avengers, World of Warships and Pokémon Go. These partnerships with top-tier names give customers access to pro-level streams, engaging beta events and up-to-the-second action.

Starting today, Verizon customers can add the benefits of PlayStation® Plus for PlayStation® 4 and PlayStation® 5 owners—such as online multiplayer gaming, two PS4™ games included per month, 100GB of cloud storage and exclusive member discounts—on us. With PlayStation™ Now, more than 800 titles are instantly available for new adventures and blockbuster gameplay on PS4, PS5 or PC. Customers who sign-up for Fios Internet service at Verizon.com or add a wireless line with Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited can get 12 months of these premium gaming experiences, on Verizon, a $120 value4. Subscriptions will auto-renew at $59.99/year for each service unless canceled by the customer.

Here's how to get the best from Verizon this holiday season3:

Switch to Verizon and activate a new smartphone line with Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited. When you switch, trade in an eligible device and then purchase a select smartphone on Verizon device payment, you can get: Up to $1,350 off select 5G phones

12 months of PlayStation® Plus and PlayStation™ Now (new lines only) or 3 months of PlayStation® Plus and PlayStation™ Now (upgrades only)

Verizon Stream TV (new accounts only) Visit verizon.com/smartphones for more information

Get the best from Fios this holiday season

Sign-up for Fios Internet service at verizon.com/home/fios-fastest-internet and get 12 months of PlayStation® Plus and PlayStation™ Now on us (online only). Customers who sign up by November 30 can also get: Amazon Echo Show 5, Amazon Ring Stick Up and Verizon Stream TV device (with Fios Gigabit Connection)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (with 400 Mbps)

Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Plug (with 200 Mbps) Visit verizon.com/home/fios-fastest-internet for more

Black Friday has arrived early, but there's much more to come with new offers for smartphones, cases, accessories, connected devices and more. Prepaid customers can celebrate throughout the holidays with exclusive web offers and get up to $110 when switching to Verizon Prepaid; save $50 on a new phone purchase with 'HOLIDAY50' promo code and get $60 back when bringing a number to Verizon5. Visit verizon.com to see the latest offers for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond this holiday season.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities.

2 Fios speeds up to 940/880 Mbps available in select areas.

3 Up to $1,350.99 device payment purchase with new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans & port-in req'd. Less $400 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + $400 promo credit + up to $550 trade-in/promo credit; trade-in promo credits applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

4 Device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req'd. Offer valid 11.19.20 – 1.13.21. (Fios: Must purchase and install select Fios Internet services by 1.20.21; redemption code must be redeemed no later than 4.20.21.) 12-month PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions available via digital code (instructions sent by Verizon via email); code must be redeemed w/in 60 days. Unless canceled, PlayStation™ Now and PlayStation® Plus subscriptions each auto-renew annually for $59.99+app tax after 12 month promo period ends (or $24.99+ tax each auto-renew every 3 months after 3 month promo period ends for upgrades). One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply; see play.st/PSPlus12M and play.st/PSNow12M.

5 $60 service credit requires new port-in phone activation. Must be on a 15 GB or Unlimited Verizon Prepaid plan for the first 2 months. $60 service credit applied to Account Owner immediately after 2nd monthly plan payment. Plus, use code HOLIDAY50 at checkout online and receive an instant $50 credit on any phone purchase. Taxes and fees

