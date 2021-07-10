Sign In Register
Verizon 5G Home extends reach to 60 cities

10/7/2021
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Whether you need to stay connected at home, at work or on the go, Verizon has you covered. Our most-awarded network offers the speed, scale, security, availability and reliability needed to drive innovation. Verizon is bringing 5G to more people and more places with an expansion that includes:

  • 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet are now available in parts of three new cities - Birmingham, AL; Fort Wayne, IN and Oklahoma City, OK. 5G Home is now available in 60 cities and 5G Business Internet is available in 57 cities.
  • 5G Ultra Wideband mobility will be available later this month in parts of Jacksonville, FL; El Paso, TX; Dayton, OH; Scranton, PA; and Tacoma, WA. When service lights up in these cities later this month, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in parts of 87 cities.

5G Ultra Wideband on the go

5G Ultra Wideband combines the flexibility of mobile wireless with the high bandwidth capability traditionally associated with cable communications. Customers with access to 5G Ultra Wideband can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds1, experience console quality gaming on the go, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.

Crazy Fast 5G at home

5G Home provides super fast connectivity and is ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite entertainment. And recent surveys reveal that the overwhelming majority of people looking for a new home say access to 5G home internet (77%) and 5G cell network (75%) make a home more valuable. Here are some of the highlights of 5G Home:

  • It's super fast! Experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.3
  • It's affordable, starting at just $504 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $704 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan.
  • Set up 5G Home on your own time.
  • Switching is easy. We'll offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.

Read the full announcement here.

Verizon

