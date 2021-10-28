Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

VEON ups earnings guidance yet again after strong Q3

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/28/2021
Comment (0)

VEON, the emerging-markets operator that counts Russia as its biggest market, saw a further improvement in its financial performance in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, maintaining both revenue and core earnings growth on a reported basis.

Indeed, double-digit revenue growth was achieved in both reported currency (+10.2%) and local currency (+11.2%), with total revenue amounting to just over US$2 billion in the quarter to the end of September.

In local currency, double-digit revenue growth was recorded in five countries: Kazakhstan (25.5%), Georgia (21.4%), Pakistan (13%), Ukraine (11.9%) and Uzbekistan (10.4%).

Group EBITDA reached $889 million, up 8.6% on a reported basis and 9.1% in local currency. Net income for the period was $195 million compared to a loss of $645 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The service provider was once again confident enough to increase its full-year EBITDA guidance for 2021, "given this better than anticipated performance," said Kaan Terzioğlu, group CEO. VEON raised its EBITDA guidance from mid to high-single digit growth to a minimum of 8% local currency growth. Group revenue and capital intensity guidance remain unchanged.

4G, towers and spectrum

Terzioğlu outlined the operator’s main objectives for the remainder of the year, including increasing 4G subscriber penetration with a 10 percentage point increase year-on-year. "We have now reached 46%. Our target over the medium term is to reach 70% penetration," he said.

Other key focus areas are maintaining revenue growth in Russia and strengthening its market position there; continuing to drive the digital operator strategy with a focus on digital services such as JazzCash and Toffee TV; and maintaining discipline on portfolio management both at country level and at VEON group headquarters.

"Finally, we remain committed to realizing the value of our considerable infrastructure portfolio. We announced the sale of Russian towers and we have established separate tower entities in Ukraine and Pakistan. In Bangladesh, we are considering various options to crystallize the value of our infrastructure," Terzioğlu said, noting that regulations in Bangladesh do not allow the operator to own a tower company.

VEON recently reached a deal to sell off 14,500 mobile towers in Russia to longtime partner Service-Telecom.

Terzioğlu also addressed the thorny issue of buying spectrum licenses across its footprint, stressing that VEON is "disciplined" when it comes to making spectrum investment decisions although it is always on the lookout for additional opportunities in this area.

Want to know more about 3G, 4G and WiFi? Check out our dedicated channel here on
Light Reading.

"In Pakistan we actually decided not to bid," he said.

"We will never make the mistake of making money in rupees and takas and tenges and rubles and investing in dollars to spectrum, and basically that was the driving force." He added: "We feel very comfortable in Pakistan for the next two years with some refarming and shutting down 3G over time to meet our needs. But of course, if there are changes in regulatory environments, allowing local currency tenders, we will consider that."

VEON acquired additional spectrum in Bangladesh this year. "We now hold 25% of the spectrum in Bangladesh, and the 25% spectrum compared to our current, almost 18% market share, shows actually the upside that the country presents to us," Terzioğlu said.

Group capex stood at $381 million, supporting the continued expansion of the 4G customer base. Total group 4G users reached 93.8 million while total subscribers grew by 3.2 million in Q3 to reach 202.9 million.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle, Huawei
MTN's Ricardo Varzielas: Accelerate Innovation for Long-Term Sustainable Growth By Huawei
The Three Key Success Factors for Enterprise 5G By C114
PLDT: Congestion-Free Network Leading to Best Customer Experience By Huawei
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE