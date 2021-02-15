Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Vantage Towers sends out positive signals ahead of IPO

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/15/2021
Comment (0)

Vantage Towers, which incorporates Vodafone tower assets across ten European countries, provided an upbeat outlook as it came closer to a proposed initial public offering (IPO), which Vodafone previously indicated would likely take place in "early 2021."

CEO Vivek Badrinath was in buoyant mood as he presented the results during a recorded message.

He said the towerco is "on track to deliver our medium-term targets" and performed in line with expectations during the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year (FY21), which ends on March 31, 2021.

Early starter: Vodafone's tower spin off Vantage looks to be reaching targets ahead of IPO. (Source: Vantage Towers)
Early starter: Vodafone's tower spin off Vantage looks to be reaching targets ahead of IPO.
(Source: Vantage Towers)

Reuters reported earlier in February that Vodafone plans to float Vantage Towers on the Frankfurt stock exchange in March in a share offering worth about €3 billion (US$3.6 billion). Vantage Towers became a standalone company in May 2020 and was formally launched last July.

The towerco now manages a portfolio of approximately 82,000 macro sites in ten European markets, following the addition of Vodafone's 50% stake in Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited, which operates 14,300 sites in the UK. Rival operator O2 UK owns the other 50% stake.

Revenue reached €723 million ($877 million) in the first nine months of FY21. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €620 million ($752 million) and recurring free cash flow was €291 million ($353 million).

For FY21 as a whole, the towerco is forecasting revenue of €955 million-€970 million, adjusted EBITDA after leases (EBITDAaL) of €520 million-€530 million and recurring free cash flow of €375 million-€385 million.

Aiming to be the perfect host

Badrinath noted that Vantage Towers is in the number one or two position in nine of its ten markets, and claimed to have network-sharing protections in place that other towercos don't.

In the first nine months of FY21, it added around 1,400 new tenancies and 450 new sites and is on track to hit its target of 550 new sites by March 31. It signed new tenancy agreements with Eir and Three in Ireland, and with Spanish industry body AOTEC.

Furthermore, Vantage Towers revealed today that it has signed a ten-year strategic Internet of Things (IoT) partnership with Sigfox Germany, with the aim of setting up more than 350 more sites in Germany in FY2022 and over 500 by the end of FY2023.

Sigfox Germany still operates the Sigfox 0G network, but is now part of Heliot Europe after being acquired by Cube Infrastructure Managers.

Badrinath said the growth opportunity in Europe is "considerable" as 5G rollouts accelerate "and mobile operators look to expand their networks to manage ever increasing data traffic."

Shifting ground

Vantage Towers has set itself the ambition of becoming a 5G "superhost" in Europe, and is also focusing on providing 5G indoor coverage solutions.

It just announced the deployment of a first 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) system for a building complex in the Czech Republic. The towerco also noted its proprietary integrated software suite (TIMS) is expected to go live shortly, with full rollout expected by August 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Vantage Towers now owns tower assets in fully owned operations in Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Spain; and in co-controlled operations in Italy (INWIT) and the UK (Cornerstone).

The tenancy ratio ranges from 1.2x in Portugal to 2.0x in Romania and the UK. The medium-term goal is to increase the average tenancy ratio from 1.39x to 1.50x.

Vantage Towers is certainly building momentum, but the company is operating in an increasingly competitive environment as telcos seek to realize value from their infrastructure and independent towercos mop up tower assets around the globe.

Spain-based Cellnex is aggressively expanding its footprint, for example, with recent deals in France and the Netherlands. American Tower Corporation (ATC) has also just agreed to buy a controlling stake in Telxius from Telefónica.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE