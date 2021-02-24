Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Vantage Towers IPO is a goer

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 2/24/2021
Comment (0)

Vodafone Group published today its ITF (intention to float) document for Vantage Towers, its European towerco spinout. The doc essentially confirms what's already in the public domain.

Düsseldorf-based Vantage Towers will, "subject to market conditions," list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange before the end of March.

No word yet on the proposed IPO share price, or how much equity Vodafone is willing to relinquish. The ITF doc only stated that the target free float was a "meaningful minority" in order to create a liquid market for Vantage Towers shares.

Blue skies: Vodafone says the Vantage Towers IPO is on track. (Source: Vantage Towers)
Blue skies: Vodafone says the Vantage Towers IPO is on track. (Source: Vantage Towers)

Vantage Towers CEO Vikek Badrinath, understandably keen to whip up investor support ahead of the IPO, talked once again about "inflation-linked revenue secure for the long term" and a strong balance sheet.

Vodafone, as a long-term and committed anchor tenant, along with an expected increase in site demand as operators expand 5G coverage – urged on in some cases by regulators – are key IPO selling points as far as Badrinath is concerned.

The IFT doc also referenced what it called "additional value creation potential" through diversification beyond the core cellular business into other areas, such as fiber backhaul, IoT and edge computing.

"Strategic M&A" was also fleetingly (and tantalizing) mentioned. A tie-up of some sort with Totem, the proposed tower spinout from Orange, can hardly be ruled out, not least because Orange CEO Stéphane Richard has alluded to this as a possibility.

Vantage by numbers

Vantage Towers currently has around 82,000 macro sites spread across ten European markets. Plans are already in the pipeline to increase that number.

A further 7,100 new macro sites, over the next five years, are slated to support Vodafone and Wind Hellas in Greece.

In the UK, Vodafone and Telefónica, through their 50-50 Cornerstone JV – Vodafone's 50% Cornerstone stake is now part of the Vantage Towers asset portfolio ‐ has plans for another 1,200 more macro sites by March 2024 (with both Vodafone and Telefónica as anchor tenants).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The towerco's average tenancy ratio, as of December 31, 2020, was 1.39x (which excludes Cornerstone assets).

The aim is to increase that to beyond 1.5x in the medium term (again, this would seem to exclude Cornerstone's contribution, which has a comparatively high tenancy ratio compared to most of the company's other European tower assets).

Vantage Towers' revenue reached €723 million ($877 million) in the first nine months of FY21, which ends on March 31, 2021, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to €620 million ($752 million) and recurring free cash flow was €291 million ($353 million).

For FY21 as a whole, the towerco is forecasting revenue of €955 million-€970 million, adjusted EBITDA after leases (EBITDAaL) of €520 million-€530 million and recurring free cash flow of €375 million-€385 million.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Q&A With Mr. Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE Corp. By ZTE
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE