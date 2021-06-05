Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

UScellular, Qualcomm, others demo 1Gbit/s mmWave 5G at 4.35 miles

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/6/2021
Comment (0)

SAN DIEGO – UScellular, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Ericsson and Inseego today announced the companies have successfully achieved a 5G extended-range milestone over millimeter Wave (mmWave) on a commercial network. This milestone was accomplished at a distance of 7 km, the farthest 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connection in the United States, with sustained average downlink speeds of ~1 Gbps, sustained average uplink speeds of ~55 Mbps and instantaneous peak downlink speeds recorded at greater than 2 Gbps[i]. Additionally, at a distance of 1.75 km with no line of sight, the companies achieved sustained average downlink speeds of ~730 Mbps and sustained average uplink speeds of ~38 Mbps. These results were achieved in Janesville, Wis., on UScellular's commercial network by applying Ericsson's extended-range functionality to Ericsson commercial hardware Antenna Integrated Radio (AIR) 5322 advanced antenna system, along with an Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G outdoor CPE FW2010 powered by the Qualcomm® 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform gen 1 featuring Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System and a Qualcomm® QTM527 mmWave antenna module. The achievement demonstrates the impressive range and connectivity speeds 5G mmWave can provide to homes and businesses everywhere.

Why It's Important:

With its massive capacity, in particular achieving gigabit speeds over this long range, 5G mmWave is a robust and crucial solution to meet the increasing traffic demand and expand broadband services to help bridge the digital divide throughout rural, suburban, and urban communities. 5G mmWave will enable new business opportunities in FWA by providing a cost-effective way for communication service providers to deliver high internet speeds. 5G FWA will address the "last mile" connectivity challenges by allowing operators and OEMs to deploy 5G connectivity to homes and institutions such as schools, libraries, hospitals, and other health care facilities. FWA provides the bandwidth required to support high-definition video streaming that can improve remote education and healthcare experiences in suburban and rural environments.

"We believe that every household and business deserve access to reliable Internet access no matter where they are located, and the results we achieved in this latest mmWave test further confirm that wireless technology is key to providing high-speed broadband service in both urban and rural areas," said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer, UScellular. "By collaborating with companies like Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies and Inseego, we will continue to drive innovation with extended-range technology to ensure that wireless customers across rural America have an exceptional wireless experience designed for their communities."

"We are pleased of our collaboration with UScellular, Ericsson and Inseego as this milestone continues to highlight the growing momentum we're seeing across the industry to bridge the digital divide. Our innovations in 5G FWA will help operators and OEMs offer flexible and cost effective, low-latency, extended range, multi-gigabit 5G broadband to their customers," said Manish Tripathi, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform gen 1 was designed to deliver the first fully integrated extended-range mmWave solution to deploy 5G connectivity to homes, small businesses, schools, hospitals and town halls."

"We have long been pushing the boundaries of 5G technology, and this collaboration with UScellular, Inseego, and Qualcomm Technologies continues to demonstrate our successful track record in extending coverage with our industry-leading 5G mmWave hardware and software solutions optimized for FWA," said Per Narvinger, head of product area networks, Ericsson. "Today, technology plays a critical role in our lives, and we're thrilled to provide our advanced technology and networking expertise to help address the last mile of connectivity across the U.S."

"This is an exciting, high-performance product within our growing portfolio of 5G fixed wireless access solutions," said Ashish Sharma, president of IoT and mobile solutions, Inseego. "We're delivering exceptionally high throughput at a very long distance with millimeter wave technology. In addition to bringing 5G to enterprise and home broadband customers almost anywhere, we see a great market with the FW2010 for infrastructure backhaul applications. This is truly a game-changer for the FWA market."

Qualcomm

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cloud-in-a-box enables enterprises to reach new heights By Steve Alexander, CTO, Ciena
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE