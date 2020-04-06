Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

US military expands 5G testing to include AR, spectrum sharing and open RAN

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/4/2020
Comment (0)

The US Department of Defense (DoD) – the federal agency managing the country's armed forces – announced another group of sites where it will test 5G technology. The announcement brings the total number of DoD bases selected to host 5G testing to 12.

"5G technology is vital to maintaining America's military and economic advantages," the agency wrote in a release.

The DoD said it will test a variety of 5G technologies, including augmented reality support for maintenance and training, 5G core security experimentation, and spectrum sharing. The agency named six new military bases where it will conduct tests – ranging from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma to Camp Pendleton in California – that will join the other bases it previously announced would host 5G tests.

Importantly, Joseph Evans, the agency's technical director for 5G, said during a press conference that the DoD has already received applications from vendors for its previously announced testing locations. He said the agency would likely issue those contracts later this summer.

While he didn't name any possible vendors, likely options range from Ericsson to Nokia to Mavenir to Parallel Wireless.

Evans added that the DoD's second round of testing locations, announced this week, could be put into action as early as this year.

The DOD also recently released the details of its overall 5G strategy. The agency's goals include advancing "US and partner 5G capabilities," promoting "awareness of 5G risks to national security," and developing "approaches to protect 5G infrastructure and technologies."

Interestingly, one of the DoD's stated goals is to research "open architecture and virtualization."

"The DoD experimentation program will also inform more-secure designs for 5G core and edge systems, including Open Radio Access Networks and network slicing," the agency wrote. "The resulting open architectures, as well as virtualized networks and services, will make it easier for companies to offer 5G services, thereby spurring innovation, competition, and acquisition options. The approach will also enhance security, by providing a broader community of stakeholders that are dedicated to ensuring the overall integrity of the resulting architectures."

The inclusion of "Open Radio Access Networks" is important considering there is a concerted effort within the Trump administration to leverage open RAN technology to bolster US companies in 5G and create a block against China's Huawei.

Indeed, when asked about the US military's position in 5G relative to China, Evans said: "I think we're competitive in this space."

"We do not think that we're behind in any sense here," he added.

As Light Reading previously reported, the DoD's interest in 5G kicked off in earnest last year with the appointment of Evans to head up 5G at the DoD. Previously he worked with the DoD's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). He reports to the agency's deputy undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, Lisa Porter.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE