Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

U.S. Cellular to boost capex for 5G, adds Samsung as supplier

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/21/2020
Comment (0)

U.S. Cellular – the nation's largest regional wireless network operator with around 5 million customers – said it expects to increase spending on its network in 2020 to help fuel 5G launches.

Concurrently, the company announced it would add Samsung as a 5G equipment vendor alongside Nokia and Ericsson, its two previously announced 5G vendors. The announcement represents yet another win for Samsung, which has been gaining significant ground in 5G equipment sales among nationwide US wireless network operators like Verizon and AT&T. U.S. Cellular said Samsung would also supply 4G equipment under the new agreement.

For its 5G buildout, U.S. Cellular said capital expenses in 2020 could be as much as $950 million. That's far more than the $710 million the operator spent on its network and operations during 2019.

And the company offered an unlabeled chart showing exactly how it would allocate its 2020 capex:

U.S. Cellular offered a breakdown of its 2019 and 2020 capex. (Source: U.S. Cellular)
U.S. Cellular offered a breakdown of its 2019 and 2020 capex.
(Source: U.S. Cellular)

The chart is noteworthy considering operators like AT&T and Verizon do not offer that level of specificity when it comes to capex.

U.S. Cellular said late last year it would launch 5G in its unused 600MHz spectrum in the first quarter of this year using hardware from Ericsson and Nokia. The deployment will initially stretch across Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque and Waterloo in Iowa, and parts of Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Oshkosh and Racine in Wisconsin.

The operator said it would launch 5G operations in its millimeter wave spectrum, initially using its macro towers, at a later date, likely in 2020.

U.S. Cellular joins T-Mobile in using 600MHz for 5G.

During the company's quarterly conference call with analysts, CEO Kenneth Meyers said 5G is a cheaper and more efficient way for the provider to boost network speeds and support more customers than building additional cell towers. He also said the technology would open up new revenue opportunities for U.S. Cellular in the areas of fixed wireless and government services.

Meyers also addressed questions from analysts about the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, as well as the possibility that Dish Network will enter the US wireless industry. He said the developments likely would not affect U.S. Cellular much because the company targets smaller markets where bigger companies often don't spend much time and effort.

Sprint and T-Mobile appear to be removing the final barriers to their proposed merger, a transaction that is also designed to position Dish to enter the wireless market, first as a reseller and later as a network operator.

Meyers hinted U.S. Cellular is working to potentially take share from the newly combined Sprint and T-Mobile, noting that there are millions of Sprint customers in U.S. Cellular's markets.

However, Meyers acknowledged that Charter – through its new Spectrum Mobile wireless offering – did steal shares from U.S. Cellular during the course of 2019. However, he said the cable company mainly gained less valuable feature phone customers from U.S. Cellular, and that he expects the operator's losses to Charter to slow in 2020.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE