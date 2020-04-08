Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

UK's 5G auction sequel is a £1.1B farce

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

As demonstrated by The Godfather II, sequels do not always lack the excitement of their predecessors.

When Ofcom held its first 5G spectrum auction in April 2018, operators paid £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) for the airwaves that carry some of today's superfast mobile services.

A follow-up, scheduled for release in early 2021, has already featured more Godfather II-style intrigue and drama than the original ever had.

'They're asking to pay an administrative fee.'
'They're asking to pay an administrative fee.'

Ofcom, the UK's telecom regulator, released its promotional trailer this week in the midst of the worst economic crisis since the 1930s. Days earlier, the UK had decided to ban Huawei from 5G after 2027 at an estimated cost to operators of £2 billion ($2.6 billion).

Vodafone and Three, two of the four mobile network operators, had pleaded for clemency in the harsh circumstances, asking Ofcom to parcel out spectrum for an administrative fee instead of selling it to the highest bidder. The regulator was having none of it.

In a statement issued this week, Ofcom rejected the operators' calls for a so-called administrative auction.

Demand is simply too great "from your companies and potentially others," said Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's CEO, in an accompanying letter sent to BT, O2, Three and Vodafone.

Ofcom now intends to put 200MHz under the hammer for a starting price of £1.1 billion ($1.6 billion).

Price per MHz pop ($) for 3.4-3.8GHz spectrum
Source: Companies, regulators, Light Reading.
Source: Companies, regulators, Light Reading.

In the important 3.6GHz-3.8GHz band, the starting price – when calculated per MHz per head of population (per pop) – is higher than operators eventually paid for similar "midband" spectrum during auctions in Austria, Spain, Ireland and Finland.

If Dawes is right about demand, operators may pay considerably more.

Dubious logic
But her letter is unconvincing. Not since the UK's 3G fiasco, when Ofcom fleeced companies for £22.5 billion ($29.3 billion), has an auction brought a new and viable nationwide competitor into the market.

Already, there are too many mobile networks in Europe, say operators. So long resistant to consolidation, European authorities are sounding persuaded. In May, the European Court of Justice said the European Commission had erred in 2016 when it blocked a planned merger between O2 and Three on competition grounds.

No serious analyst expects the UK's next 5G spectrum sale to be any different from earlier processes. The only uncertainties are how much the existing networks pay for new licenses and how much spectrum each company secures.

Ofcom's caps are not very restrictive. Three can bid for all but 15MHz of the 200MHz on offer, and Vodafone for all but 10MHz of the total, while O2 faces no limitations at all. Only BT, the incumbent, faces any real constraint, and even its cap has been set fairly high, at 120MHz.

This at least avoids the odd carve-up of spectrum into unequal portions that inflated prices during Italy's infamous 5G auction of October 2018. Other auction rules should mitigate the risk of bidding to drive up rivals' costs, says Dawes.

The tough economic environment may also dampen enthusiasm for spectrum and weigh on auction prices.

But this attempt to strike the right balance makes zero sense in the context of a competitive auction.

When Sotheby's auctions a famous work of art, its only concern is to extract the maximum fee it can from the winning bidder.

Ofcom, perversely, has to worry about exorbitant prices because they would prompt the usual accusations – namely, that regulatory antics are responsible for hindering network rollout, spurring consolidation (or, at least, attempts to consolidate) and driving up the price of mobile phone services.

Nor is it in Ofcom's or the consumer's interest to see one operator walk off with more spectrum than its rivals.

This outcome would skew competition, giving that operator a big 5G advantage, and risk the decline or even disappearance of a spectrum-starved player. The most efficient result would leave all four players with an equal share of spectrum.

The whole process is farcical. In a fair, Sotheby's-style contest, the auctioneer cannot know with certainty which bidder will win. Months ahead of the sale, Ofcom knows exactly which four companies will eventually receive licenses.

The job of the Sotheby's auctioneer is to secure the highest bid possible. Ofcom is under pressure to make sure there is no bidding frenzy.

As long as winners pay up, Sotheby's does not care what they take away. For Ofcom, a fair distribution of spectrum wealth is desirable.

Not angry, just disappointed
Despite all this, Ofcom remains averse to an administrative award championed by two operators and already used in other countries.

Vodafone is unimpressed. "We are disappointed that Ofcom has not taken up our proposal to distribute this spectrum through a managed award, as we believe this would have been the quickest and most efficient way of bringing the benefits of 5G to consumers and businesses," said a spokesperson in response to Ofcom's move.

It is not planning a legal challenge, however, saying "we do not believe it is in the national interest to drag this issue through the courts, with connectivity being so important to our economic recovery and wellbeing."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

One of its concerns was that an auction would lead to spectrum fragmentation, a potential barrier to the provision of high-quality services. Ofcom may at least have addressed that by introducing a negotiation period within the assignment stage of the auction, allowing "winning bidders to agree with each other to receive adjacent spectrum," according to Dawes.

Her decision is the latest blow to an industry that is taking its fair share of coronavirus-era punches.

Facing a £12 billion ($15.6 billion) bill for the rollout of higher-speed fiber-optic networks, partly to satisfy policymakers, BT saw its share price fall 9% last Friday when it reported an 11% drop in net profit, putting the stock at a five-year low.

Vodafone and Three also face significant costs to replace Huawei and roll out next-generation 5G networks.

Nominal fees for licenses would have been some help. Service providers will just have to manage without them.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Facebook shows hypocritical boycotters cannot hold it to ransom

The social media giant can be hard to like, but its stance on free speech is right, as the latest set of numbers shows.

China's feeble threat to Ericsson and Nokia

Despite its threats, China is in no position to hurt the Nordic equipment vendors in the way that US and European authorities can damage Huawei.

What do Brits think of the Huawei ban?

Between swigs, Light Reading has been carrying out an in-depth investigation into the general public's reaction.

Huawei ban risks turning UK into Nordic duopoly

A ban on buying Huawei's 5G products starting in 2021 may have come too soon for open RAN or other non-Nordic alternatives.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE