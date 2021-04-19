Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

UConn launches AT&T's private wireless 5G network

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/19/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – The University of Connecticut (UConn) and AT&T are working together to advance entrepreneurship, innovation, and data science using AT&T 5G+ millimeter wave and Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) technology on the Stamford campus. The AT&T 5G+ network will allow the university to advance academic programs that will explore new use cases and expand entrepreneurial activity.

With the support of CTNext and StamfordNext, AT&T's collaboration with UConn Stamford will bring 5G capabilities to bolster the UConn Stamford Data Science Initiative which includes the Stamford Start-up Studio, the UConn Technology Incubation Program (TIP Digital) in Stamford, and the work of a soon to be hired team of data science research faculty. AT&T and UConn expect the Stamford campus's new resources to connect industry expertise with student and faculty innovation to create pathways to career opportunities and open avenues to new cutting-edge research.

Why is this important? AT&T 5G infrastructure will provide wireless high-speed connectivity at UConn Stamford. MEC computing is essentially a cellular network architecture that when used with 5G+ allows near real-time, ultra high-bandwidth, and ultra-low latency access to latency dependent mobile applications. 5G and MEC will help connect students, faculty, and university partners via a private network. In other words, the technology will enable UConn Stamford to deliver advanced experiences and outcomes to students, faculty, and research communities without data having to travel to remote data centers.

The addition of AT&T's 5G+ mmWave service will enhance UConn Stamford's ability to serve the state, region, and university by strengthening and expanding Connecticut's innovation ecosystem. Academic programs and student life should also benefit, while the socio-economic impact of this development stands to tangibly benefit University partners and stakeholders.

AT&T and UConn expect the new 5G lab to support a broad array of technology tools and innovations that can help the university expand its work in entrepreneurship and data science. UConn use cases powered by AT&T 5G+ will include:

  • Entrepreneurship & Innovation Co-op – The program will help budding entrepreneurs learn how to build early stage products and technology for the real estate and construction industries. The 5G infrastructure will help student entrepreneurs unleash innovation and transform business operations. The program also supports women and minority-owned business innovators by connecting and building a network of relationships within the university and across the state.
  • Data Science Tech Incubator -- 5G will help TIP Digital startups to monitor and analyze data fast and more efficiently. Use cases include real-time analysis of patient data so that care can be administered sooner as well as improved monitoring of severe weather so that utility companies can respond faster to power outages. Having access to 5G technology helps enable TIP Digital companies to innovate faster and attract top talent to the area.
  • Data Science Faculty Fellows – The program will use 5G for analytics and data visualization research across engineering, liberal arts, fine arts, and business. These data science faculty fellows will work to produce cutting-edge research in collaboration with industry partners, with the potential for commercialization.

The initiative complements UConn's commitment to Stamford and the business community. When the lab opens, UConn anticipates working with regional companies to expand student experiences and opportunities.

When will the technology be implemented?

Build-out for the 5G Lab is expected finish by late Summer 2021. When complete, the Lab will accelerate academic research and programs already underway.

What are people saying?

"5G is a real game-changer. Access to ultra-fast wireless speeds is critical to our economic future for business and residents of our state," said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. "The work with AT&T is another step in setting the groundwork for future capabilities that will help unlock new economic development opportunities for Connecticut and UConn Stamford."

"Our collaboration with AT&T helps make the University and the state stronger and enhances our focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and business partnership. We are honored to work with AT&T to explore the future of 5G and MEC-powered innovations," said Thomas Katsouleas, President, University of Connecticut.

"5G opens the door to new business models, products, services, and solutions. The widespread adoption of 5G technology can transform the business world across all sectors and bring exponential benefits," said Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business. "Leading universities like UConn Stamford are utilizing 5G to empower students and faculty to innovate and make learning come alive in the most extraordinary ways. There's no better place for 5G to be explored than on college campuses with our next generation of leaders."

"With UConn-Stamford and AT&T 5G together, the possibilities are as exciting as they are limitless. In UConn's hands, ultra-fast, reliable connectivity will open doors of opportunity for students, businesses, and the community, enabling innovation in countless areas," said John Emra, President, AT&T New England Region. "We are grateful to the entire team at UConn Stamford for their collaboration. And we applaud Governor Lamont for taking his vision for a modern, connected, and cutting-edge Connecticut and making it a reality."

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE