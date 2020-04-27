True taps Ericsson to deploy 5G RAN in Thailand

STOCKHOLM – Thai communications service provider True Corporation Plc (True) has selected Ericsson as a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) vendor as part of its national 5G network.

Products and services from Ericsson Radio System will enable True to operate 5G on 700MHz (low-band), 2.6GHz (mid-band) and 26GHz (high-band) frequencies in the North, Central-West, and Upper South regions of Thailand.

Rollout got underway in March 2020 immediately following Ericsson’s selection as a 5G vendor.

Ericsson’s selection by True follows successful 5G test bed and technology showcases jointly organized by the companies in multiple locations in Thailand. The companies have worked together since 2017 to demonstrate the benefits of 5G for Thai consumers and enterprises.

The deployment includes active antenna products to support beam-forming functions that reduce wireless signal interference and improve 5G speed. In addition, True will benefit from increased system capacity and improved 5G user experience through 4G/5G dual connectivity and LTE-New Radio downlink data aggregation functions.

