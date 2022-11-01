Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Transit Wireless hires leader for advertising business

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/11/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Transit Wireless, a BAI Communications and leading 5G wireless infrastructure company, announced that Anthony Mazzarella has been promoted to Vice President of Analytics and Advertising. In his new role, he will manage all sales activity for the company's advertising and analytics products. Mr. Mazzarella is based in New York City and will report directly to Melinda White, chief executive officer of Transit Wireless.

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Anthony," says Ms. White. "He leads with the customer at the forefront and brings a wealth of sales and operations experience to our Analytics and Advertising business. Over the past year, we have built a global proprietary analytics platform to inform transit authorities, advertisers, venue operators and brands, while focused on improving the operation and market share effectiveness – all with no personally identifiable information associated."

Mr. Mazzarella previously served as the Director of Advertising, Data and Partnerships at Transit Wireless, where he led the development of marketing and operations strategies for transit clients and created plans for positioning through market and data research and analysis. Prior to that, he served in executive marketing, media, data and sales strategy roles at Neustar, Viant Technology, Celtra, Inc., Disney Interactive Digitas, and Yahoo. He earned a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University.

"This is the perfect time to combine efforts on our analytics and advertising products," says Mr. Mazzarella. "I've worked with our Analytics team since joining Transit Wireless, exploring the synergies that exist between the businesses. Stepping up to lead the sales for both products will allow us the opportunity to help our clients further define their needs and provide solutions to meet those needs."

The Transit Wireless data and analytics products provide insight to arenas, stadiums, airports, and other venues, without using any personally identifiable customer information. Transit Wireless provides a platform for our partners to better analyze unique customer behaviors that help drive business decisions. This is critical as venues adapt to a new normal in these later stages of Covid.

Transit Wireless

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE