Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Traditional retail stores not part of WOW's mobile game plan, CEO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/15/2022
Comment (0)

WideOpenWest CEO Teresa Elder shed more light on WOW's new wireless offering, noting that the company's partner in the endeavor, Reach Mobile, will be handling the bulk of the post-sale customer interactions.

WOW will hook some of its internal systems into Reach Mobile's platform to ensure that home broadband customers get a bundled discount, but Reach Mobile will pretty much take the ball from there, Elder said Tuesday (June 14) at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference.

WOW recently soft-launched its new mobile service in Montgomery, Alabama. (Source: Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo)
WOW recently soft-launched its new mobile service in Montgomery, Alabama.
(Source: Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo)

WOW will also rely almost exclusively on digital/online sales to push its new mobile offering, meaning it won't be following Comcast's and Charter's pursuit of mobile sales in traditional, brick-and-mortar stores alongside a digital sales presence.

"We aren't building retail stores," Elder explained.

Those details are coming forward a few days after WOW soft-launched its mobile service, branded as WOW! Mobile powered by Reach, in Montgomery, Alabama. WOW plans to make the service available across its full footprint in the coming weeks.

WOW is starting off with a mix of shared and unlimited plans starting at $15 per month, and allowing customers to purchase up to six lines per account. To entice customers to bundle, WOW is offering $10 off monthly mobile bills when the service is combined with WOW's home broadband service.

"It's fun to be back in the wireless business," Elder said, referring to a work background that includes executive roles at both Clearwire and Vodafone Ireland. "This [partnership with Reach Mobile] is a chance for WOW to get into this business without having to build out a whole wireless network ... and provide good value to our customers."

Fiber buildout update

Elder and WOW CFO John Rego also spent some time discussing WOW's wired broadband strategy, which includes "edge-outs" to adjacent areas and a newer strategy focused on building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks in select greenfield markets where broadband competition is relatively low. WOW recently doubled that commitment, which now calls for the company to build fiber to 400,000 new homes passed by 2027. Once complete, the greenfield build will increase WOW's footprint by 21%.

That strategy, which involves "cherry picking" markets that aren't already flooded with broadband competition, will push WOW's growth-related capex to $80 million this year, up from historical levels of about $30 million per year, Rego said.

In addition to focusing on areas with favorable competitive environments, WOW is also picking markets based on other factors, including the market's mix of single-family and multiple-dwelling units, commercial service opportunities and how much network can be built on aerial plant rather than underground. Following initial greenfield buildouts in Seminole County and Orange County, Florida, WOW is also targeting 30,000 homes passed in Greenville County, South Carolina.

WOW is close to breaking ground and expects to be ready to start adding customers in some of the greenfield builds within six months. "We've got the machine rolling," Elder said.

WOW, like others in the telecom sector, is also navigating supply chain constraints. Getting its hands on some materials that typically take two months to come might take eight months these days, Rego said. "The orders for what we'd like to have in-house for 2023 are already put in," he said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE