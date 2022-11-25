Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Towerco consolidation would show up huge conflicts of interest

Morris Lore
Comment (0)

One of the most popular moves by Europe's debt-burdened telcos in recent years has been to spin off their towers, the hatstands for their mobile network equipment, and rent space on them instead. Iliad did this in 2019, selling control of its French towers to the acquisitive Cellnex, now a European towers behemoth, and trading ownership for tenancy.

The downside, as anyone renting a home will know, is dependency on an unrelated landlord. Iliad tried to counter this by retaining a 30% stake in On Tower France, as the infrastructure business was called. But it now has a potential alternative after striking a deal with Totem this week. If there is a drawback here, it is that Totem is owned by Orange. And Orange, unlike Cellnex, competes against Iliad in France's mobile phone market. In using Totem poles, Iliad is effectively buying from a rival.

A Deutsche Telekom tower supporting 4G and 5G services in Germany. (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
A Deutsche Telekom tower supporting 4G and 5G services in Germany.
(Source: Deutsche Telekom)

This is hardly a new industry phenomenon. Across La Manche, UK broadband companies still operate as resellers of Openreach, the huge networks business owned by telecom incumbent BT. Yet BT and Openreach are under the strictest government supervision. After a process of "legal separation," Openreach is managed at arm's length from the rest of BT Group. Among other things, it cannot charge its own consumer-facing division less than rivals pay. Even this does not go far enough for some critics, who think Openreach should be entirely separate from BT.

But the towers market remains largely unregulated, despite the recent emergence of "towercos" owned by consumer-facing telcos. Deutsche Telekom (through GD Towers), Orange (Totem) and Vodafone (Vantage Towers), three of Europe's "big four" mobile operator groups (the other being Spain's Telefónica), are all now trying to lease tower space to rivals of their consumer-facing units, which use those same towers. The conflict of interest is as obvious as a giant mast in an empty field.

No towering monopoly

The argument against introducing specific rules is that no towerco-cum-telco has significant market power of the kind exercised by Openreach in UK broadband. Despite the explosion of interest in building fiber networks, Openreach remains the only fixed-line infrastructure option in many parts of the UK, effectively giving it a monopoly in those areas. In the market for towers, competition is a safeguard against discriminatory pricing – or so the theory goes. And towercos are still subject to ordinary competition law.

All this could explain why Vodafone escaped much criticism when Vantage Towers was recently outed as the supplier responsible for rollout delays at 1&1, a German company building a new mobile network. There was certainly no suggestion Vodafone had deliberately held up Vantage's work to hinder the efforts of a consumer-facing rival, an accusation that used to be leveled at BT in broadband before regulatory intervention. Since the news about 1&1 first broke, Vodafone has also given up majority ownership of Vantage, making the towerco look more neutral and less like a Vodafone subsidiary.

Yet Orange was unwilling to provide a yes-or-no answer when asked if Iliad pays the same price as Orange for the use of Totem towers. "Like all our operator clients, Orange and Free [Iliad's French mobile brand] benefit from market rates (zone criteria, configuration, height, weight, m2, ground surface area etc.)," it said via email. "All operators have long-term hosting contracts with infrastructure managers. This secures the future of our networks."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Another worry is whether competition will remain as vibrant as it is today. Cellnex's acquisition spree appears to have come to an end as its managers fret about excessive leverage in a world of rising inflation and interest rates. But Vodafone sees opportunity for consolidation through Vantage.

"The market is highly fragmented, and there is a real opportunity, I think, to capture and consolidate the market," said Nick Read, Vodafone's CEO, on a call with analysts earlier this month. "And therefore, we really needed to have a private vehicle to be able to do that," he added, alluding to the recent deal with private equity companies GIP and KKR. Previously, he has predicted that Europe will end up with three large players in the tower market.

This sounds like the sort of oligopolistic set-up that telcos complain about in the mobile infrastructure market, where three big companies – Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia – have historically supplied nearly all the products. But oligopolies are everywhere in telecom and tech, from the foundries that make semiconductors to the public clouds that host IT workloads.

The difference is that TSMC, the world's biggest foundry, does nothing but make chips. The presence of Cellnex and American Tower Company as large, "neutral-host" towercos with similarly narrow focus could be enough to keep authorities happy. But an oligopoly of towercos whose clients are also competitors would naturally invite the kind of regulation that affects BT in broadband. And investors tend to flee from regulation. For Europe's telco incumbents turned towercos, this is an awkward space to be in.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Telco cost complaints about network traffic don't stack up

An analysis by Vodafone's most senior technology executive undermines the argument that a surge in data traffic is squeezing profits.

BT's post-COVID message to UK: pay us more as we pay you less

The British telecom incumbent has moved on from the virtue-signaling days of the lockdown as it tries to make ends meet.

Telcos didn't need open RAN to avoid a Nordic duopoly

With or without open RAN, several big Asian vendors led by South Korea's Samsung are providing an increasingly viable alternative to Huawei.

Making Big Tech pay for networks is like taxing BMW for roads

The argument that Big Tech is responsible for the deluge of traffic on telco networks is spurious.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Commercially Roll Out 5G Cross-Site Super Uplink By Huawei
The "5G + Wi-Fi + IoT" Converged Campus Network Solution Sees World-First Commercial Use at a Top-Ranked University, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Campus Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE