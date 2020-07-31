Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Toward cloud-native 5G core

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading 7/31/2020
Comment (0)

There are many good reasons for operators to deploy a new core network and move to 5G standalone (SA). But offering services linked to new 5G capabilities such as network slicing, edge applications, fixed/mobile convergence and — in time — ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) is the primary motivation.

However, the transition to 5G SA is also an opportunity for operators to introduce a new operating model that is agile and efficient. By modernizing their core network infrastructure, operators can achieve greater automation, new scaling and resiliency models, and new methods of network and service orchestration. Clearly, advanced services and advanced infrastructure go hand-in-hand.

So how should operators introduce 5G core (5GC) from a network infrastructure perspective?

The 3GPP Service-Based Architecture (SBA) for 5GC specifies a functional architecture and standardized interfaces. And although implementation is the choice of the operator or vendor, in practice, the expectation is that 5GC will be deployed on software-defined infrastructure. It is increasingly clear that this means a "cloud-native" deployment. In broad terms, this means 5GC implementations that use microservices, containers, centralized orchestration, CI/CD, open APIs, service meshes, and so on.

But while the target for 5GC is clear enough, how to make the transition? And what role should operators' existing virtual infrastructure play? The answer to these questions depends on careful calibration of factors such as the commercial launch timeline, the stability of the operator's infrastructure platform, the maturity of the operations team, network vendor product readiness and the penetration of SA-compatible devices in the customer base.

Interim virtual infrastructure platforms to support 5GC…
The following figure shows how today's virtual infrastructure platforms, originally designed for network functions virtualization (NFV), can be used to support 5GC ahead of a transition to cloud-native infrastructure.

Cloud-native 5G core infrastructure
Source: Ericsson
Source: Ericsson

To the left, the figure shows the NFV infrastructure stack that, in most advanced operators, is now a mature platform with well-tested operating models and a high degree of availability/reliability. This can run both virtual network function (VNF) and cloud-native apps that make up 4G and 5GC networks. In this scenario, VNFs run, as expected, in virtual machines (VMs). Cloud-native apps run, as expected, in containers; however, these containers are themselves deployed in VMs. On face value, it is less than ideal to deploy apps into containers, which are then deployed in VMs. So why would an operator consider this? If vendors are offering cloud-native 5GC apps, why not go direct to the target platform, shown to the right of the figure, with containers deployed direct to bare metal?

The main reason for this interim phase is that an operator may need to rapidly deploy 5GC but does not yet have a cloud infrastructure platform capable of running containerized workloads that can meet the requirements of mission-critical telecom networks. As an interim step, using the virtualized infrastructure for certain 5GC functions provides assurances that very demanding availability targets will be met. This approach makes it possible to deploy cloud-native 5GC applications (already available from vendors) right away and then migrate rapidly to a cloud-native platform when it is available.

…but rapid progress toward cloud-native
It is also the case that the industry is making rapid progress to the cloud-native architecture shown to the right of the figure. In the case of advanced operators in progressive markets, this transition will be very fast. The infrastructure stack is increasingly mature and hardened, and operators are quickly gaining the skills and operating know-how required to run 5GC on these platforms. Heavy Reading expects cloud-native 5GC deployments to scale rapidly from 2021 onwards.

The move to SA operation using 5GC is clearly of great importance. But to understand how and when this move will affect operators, it must be part of a wider industry transition to 5G networks that incorporates massive investment in radio access network (RAN), transport and cloud infrastructure, with associated management software. To deliver advanced 5G services to business and consumers requires an extraordinary level of systems thinking — and 5GC is a critical component.

— Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst – Mobile Networks & 5G, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Ericsson.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
5G transport: Upgrade motivations and the move to white box

Heavy Reading's Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Study explores how transport networks will evolve to support 5G services.

5G transport: Operators focus on fronthaul

Heavy Reading's Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Study explores how transport networks will evolve to support 5G services.

Fifth-generation fixed network initiative hits the ground running

The right investment in full fiber solutions using the latest technology will enable fixed line networks to continue supporting higher bandwidths and greater availability than mobile networks.

Is your BSS fit for 5G monetization?

The right BSS will help telecom operators ensure they have monetization systems that enable the flexibility, agility and innovation to create new 5G revenue opportunities.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Huawei
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE