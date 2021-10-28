Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

TIM Q3 hit by worsening market conditions

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 10/28/2021
Comment (0)

A slide on Telecom Italia's Q3 presentation, ominously entitled "2021 guidance update reflects transformational start-up costs and market conditions," contained pretty much all the reasons for shareholder pain as TIM's stock price tumbled to a near one-year low.

In what is usually called the "core profits" metric - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases, a.k.a. EBITDAal – TIM, at group level, is now guiding a full-year mid-single digit drop compared with 2020. The previous forecast was low- to mid-single digit decline.

Domestically, TIM is expecting a high single-digit year-on-year decrease in EBITDAal for 2021, as aggressive broadband pricing – driven by Iliad – looks set to take its toll.

TIM flagship store in Cordusio square, Milan. (Source: Arcansel / Alamy Stock Photo)
TIM flagship store in Cordusio square, Milan.
(Source: Arcansel / Alamy Stock Photo)

In hard numbers, Q3 group EBITDAal was down 7.6% year-on-year, to €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion). At domestic level, EBITDAal slumped 9.2% over the same period, to €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion).

Stabilization? What stabilization?

TIM also backtracked on ambitions to stabilize full-year domestic revenues in 2021. The new outlook is a low single-digit decrease compared with last year.

The Italian incumbent pluckily maintained, however, that fixed service revenue was "heading towards stabilization" on its home turf. At €2.27 billion ($2.7 billion), fixed service revenue in Italy was a year-on-year 2.6% drop compared with Q3 2020, but TIM pointed out that this was a 1.2% increase compared to Q2 2021.

Total Q3 domestic revenue was €3.1 billion ($3.6 billion), a 3.2% year-on-year fall, which TIM said was in line with expectations.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Any suggestion that TIM is on the cusp stabilization, however, might well be premature -- at least according to a research note by Jefferies. While the broker house acknowledged an easing in domestic service revenue declines, it said it was "not enough to deliver promised FY21 stability."

There was brief mention in in the Q3 press release that TIM's top brass had discussed "possible reorganization initiatives with the aim to enhance assets and company businesses' value," but Jefferies was not entirely impressed,

"More pressing, in our view, is a clearer plan for stabilising core activities, including a constructive response to Iliad's inevitable BB entry," said Jefferies.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle, Huawei
MTN's Ricardo Varzielas: Accelerate Innovation for Long-Term Sustainable Growth By Huawei
The Three Key Success Factors for Enterprise 5G By C114
PLDT: Congestion-Free Network Leading to Best Customer Experience By Huawei
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE