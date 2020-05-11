Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Three eyes €10B towers sale to Cellnex in risky move

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 11/5/2020
Comment (0)

Europe's great towers sell-off shows no sign of ending soon. The region's operators are hanging for-sale notices over their masts like destitute landlords. It's a buyer's market.

The latest service provider that might abandon property ownership is Three. Its parent company, Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, is now in talks about a sale of European assets that would raise approximately €10 billion ($11.8 billion). And the prospective buyer is none other than Spain's Cellnex, a rising force and the region's most acquisitive towers company.

If it happens, Three's various European subsidiaries will become tenants of Cellnex, renting space on the towers they once owned. The terms were being hammered out this week, according to CK Hutchison's statement. Three wants Cellnex to commit to a "built-to-suit expansion program." Its hope is that a sale and subsequent tenancy agreement will speed up its 5G rollout.

The €10 billion would be welcome. CK Hutchison had a net debt of more than HK$206 billion ($26.6 billion) at the end of June, about 1.8 times its 2019 earnings. Like other companies with telecom exposure, its share price has fallen sharply in recent years. At HK$52.80, it closed up 8.9% in Hong Kong today on the latest news but has fallen from HK$106.70 at the start of 2018.

So far this year, its telecom performance has not been encouraging, either. Three Group Europe reported a 7% year-on-year drop in sales for the first six months, to HK$40.5 billion ($5.2 billion). Operating profit tumbled 23%, to around HK$7.7 billion ($990 million).

It had already hived off its towers, setting up a company called CK Hutchison Networks with about 28,500 of them in various European markets. The move, it said in its last annual report, would provide "optionality for CKH Group Telecom to rationalize and optimize capital efficiency going forward."

Losing control

But a sale is risky. It would remove Three entirely from the infrastructure market and leave it without control of assets that other service providers deem critical. While Vodafone has also spun off its towers, CEO Nick Read is currently determined to retain a majority stake in that business. No wonder the terms of the tenancy agreement with Cellnex are so important to CK Hutchison.

It is not the only operator that would be living dangerously on rented towers. France's Iliad has already sold thousands of towers to Cellnex in its domestic market as well as Italy and Switzerland. "Built to suit" was cited in those deals, as well. Last month, Cellnex agreed to buy a controlling stake in infrastructure that Iliad would acquire with its planned takeover of Play, a Polish operator.

Deals with Iliad and various other operators would give Cellnex an overall footprint of around 73,000 European sites, it claims. Add 28,500 sites previously owned by CK Hutchison and the number rises to more than 100,000.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Size could matter in attracting tenants. And that makes Cellnex's seemingly unstoppable growth a worry for the region's other towercos. In its last update about Vantage Towers, as the infrastructure subsidiary is branded, Vodafone proclaimed it was Europe's "leading tower infrastructure platform," owning more than 68,000 towers in nine countries. If Cellnex seals a contract with CK Hutchison, it will be way out in front.

Cellnex's revenues have soared as it has bulked up, but its net loss for the first nine months increased sevenfold, to €84 million ($99 million). That does not worry the firm's deep-pocketed shareholders, which include an array of infrastructure investors, and shares have been on a trajectory that service provider CEOs must envy.

Trading at more than €57 this afternoon, its share price has trebled in value since late 2018. With a market capitalization of about €27.8 billion ($32.9 billion), Cellnex is currently worth about €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) more than Orange, France's telecom incumbent. That should give CK Hutchison pause for thought.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE