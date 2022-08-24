Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

They made a movie about BlackBerry. What's next?

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/24/2022
Comment (0)

A new movie called BlackBerry – starring actors Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton – will be shopped to potential buyers during the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

As reported by Variety, the film is finished. It's based on the 2015 book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff, reporters at the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.

"At the heart of the story is an unlikely partnership between a visionary engineer, Mike Lazaridis, and an abrasive Harvard Business school grad, Jim Balsillie," according to the book's synopsis on Amazon. "Together, they engineered a pioneering pocket email device that became the tool of choice for presidents and CEOs. The partnership enjoyed only a brief moment on top of the world, however. At the very moment BlackBerry was ranked the world's fastest growing company, internal feuds and chaotic growth crippled the company as it faced its gravest test: Apple and Google's entry into mobile phones."

Balsillie, left, and Lazaridis as leading men. (Source: REUTERS/Alamy Stock Photo)
Balsillie, left, and Lazaridis as leading men.
(Source: REUTERS/Alamy Stock Photo)

According to Variety, it's not clear who Baruchel (from movies like This Is The End and Knocked Up) or Howerton (from the long-running TV show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are playing, but it's likely BlackBerry founders Lazaridis and Balsillie.

Longtime telecom industry veterans will undoubtedly know the basics of BlackBerry's story. The company's devices were virtually ubiquitous among email-obsessed executives, government officials and Wall Street financiers. President Obama famously refused to give up his own "CrackBerry."

I used my first BlackBerry back when they ran on the old data-only Motient wireless network, and I happily upgraded to a BlackBerry Pearl working on Cingular's EDGE network in the late '00s.

And I watched along with everyone else as BlackBerry tried and failed to fight the rise of iPhones and Androids. My favorite attempt was the BlackBerry Storm for Verizon, which sported a wobbly screen that physically clicked down when you pressed it. Neat!

So what's next?

The BlackBerry movie follows 2015's Steve Jobs, starring actor Michael Fassbender, and 2013's Jobs, starring Ashton Kutcher.

What other telecom industry stories might Hollywood mine for silver screen gold? Could T-Mobile's fiery CEO John Legere be next? After all, he did engineer the transformation of a struggling fourth-place wireless provider into a 5G leader and an investor darling. And who might play the foul-mouthed executive?

Or will moviemakers go back a bit farther? Perhaps WorldCom founder and convicted fraudster Bernie Ebbers – a self-styled "telecom cowboy" – might make a good Wolf of Wall Street-type character.

Regardless, if you live in Beverly Hills and have read this far, let me tell you the tale of a mild-mannered telecom journalist who could only be played by Chris Hemsworth.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Can wireless learn to love DeWi, blockchain and cryptocurrency?

Althea, Nova Labs (Helium), Pollen Mobile and Hexagon Wireless are among the players in the burgeoning DeWi (decentralized wireless) sector. But the odds may be stacked against them.

From Ligado to Verizon to Dish, spectrum conflicts continue brewing

A group of senators, representing the US military, is urging the FCC to reverse its ruling in favor of Ligado Networks. It's just one of several ongoing dustups involving spectrum policy in the US.

The quiet brilliance of T-Mobile's 5G spectrum strategy

T-Mobile is poised to gain additional valuable 2.5GHz spectrum in an FCC auction for next to nothing. And the carrier appears to be using the savings to buy more lowband 600MHz spectrum.

Is Amazon building 5G robots?

Amazon recently inked a patent-licensing deal with InterDigital, a major player in smartphones. Separately, it said it would acquire iRobot. Is it a coincidence?

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE